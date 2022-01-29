PT summit letter defends alliance with former opponents and pact to ‘unite Brazil’

BRASÍLIA – In a new wave to the former governor Geraldo Alckmin (without a party), the PT leadership will publish a letter entitled “Resistance, Crossing and Hope”, in which it highlights that the party wants to build bridges with “those who have already been on the other side”. The signaling to former opponents appears in the wake of articulations so that Alckmin, a former toucan, takes the place of vice on the ex-president’s ticket. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The document says that “the moment calls for pacts on values ​​necessary to unite Brazil again” and describes a “countdown” until the October elections.

Despite disagreements in the PT about the alliance with Alckmin and with centrist legends, Lula has the final word. “And, aware of his role, he already fulfills the mission, building bridges with those who have already been on the other side”, highlights an excerpt from the letter, obtained by the Estadão/Broadcast.

In practice, the text was prepared for a seminar by the PT leadership in the Chamber, which will take place in Brasília, on Monday and Tuesday, and will have the virtual participation of Lula and former president Dilma Rousseff. The document bears the signature of the PT president, Gleisi Hoffmann; the leaders in the Chamber, Reginaldo Lopes (MG), and in the Senate, Paulo Rocha (PA); the president of the Perseu Abramo Foundation, Aloizio Mercadante, and the president of the Lula Institute, Márcio Pochmann.

In recent days, Lula has held meetings with members of various parties that opposed his government and voted in favor of Dilma’s impeachment. The former president also approached the PSDB’s old guard. He was, for example, with former Chancellor Aloysio Nunes Ferreira and Senator Tasso Jereissati (CE). The PT command is still trying to attract the PSD, commanded by Gilberto Kassab, to Lula’s campaign for the Planalto Palace.

The former president has been sending messages to the most left wing of the party, which criticizes the possible alliance with Alckmin. “I hope the PT understands the need to form an alliance,” he said this Wednesday, 26, in an interview with CBN Vale radio station, in São José dos Campos.

Party leader in the Chamber, deputy Reginaldo Lopes defended the double with Alckmin and said that the possible support for the candidacy of the mayor of Belo Horizonte, Alexandre Kalil (PSD), for the government of Minas can pave the way for the Kassab party too support Lula in the first round. So far, however, Kassab has publicly defended the candidacy of Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) to the Planalto.

Lopes says he is in favor of “a broad alliance”. “We have to be able to look for allies, build a good base of governance. And then I think that Alckmin and the PSD, Kassab’s party, could participate in this national union in the first round”, he added.

Alckmin is negotiating a possible membership in the PSB, which articulates a party federation with the PT in this year’s election.

Dilma’s participation in the PT summit seminar takes place at a time when Lula is trying to detach himself from the image that she will integrate an eventual new PT government. This Friday, the 28th, for example, the ex-president said that Dilma didn’t have “the waist game” or the “patience that politics requires”. Before, he had already stated that, if elected, he does not intend to rebuild past governments. “Time has passed and there are a lot of new people in the area”, he said.

Still without a defined government program, the PT will promote seminars to discuss the party’s ideas on topics such as economy and environment, formation of party federations and the legislative agenda throughout this election year.