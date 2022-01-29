Putin says US and NATO ignored Russia’s concerns – News









Russian President Vladimir Putin told French President Emmanuel Macron that the United States and NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) ignored Moscow’s main security concerns. The two leaders spoke by phone this Friday (28).

Earlier this week, the United States and NATO responded to several security demands requested by Russia, which asked the West never to admit Ukraine into the alliance led by the Americans.











“The US and NATO responses failed to take into account Russia’s fundamental concerns, which include preventing NATO expansion and refusing to deploy strike weapons systems close to Russian borders,” Putin told Macron, according to a statement. from the Kremlin.

While Putin said the United States had “ignored” other key concerns outlined by Russia, the head of state confirmed to Macron that he would “carefully” study American responses and then decide on further actions.

The concentration of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border raised fears that the Kremlin was considering invading its pro-European Union neighbour, but Putin reiterated he did not want war and denied any plans to invade.











The Russian president, however, urged Macron that the Ukrainian authorities have a “direct dialogue” with separatist leaders in the east of the country.

After the conversation with Putin to address the crisis, Macron will also speak this Friday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The French leader’s objective is to find the necessary means to de-escalate the tension between nations.

During the phone conversation between the Russian and French presidents, which reportedly lasted more than an hour, the two agreed to “continue the dialogue” on a number of security-related issues.









