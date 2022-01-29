R$ 208 million ‘forgotten’ can be withdrawn from February; see if you get

Yadunandan Singh

More than 320,000 workers stopped withdrawing the salary bonus from the PIS/Pasep referring to the base year 2019. As a result, R$ 208 million was released by the Federal Government, but was forgotten by the beneficiaries.

The arrival of the 2020 base year payment, which will be made to the worker from the 8th of February [calendário pode ser conferido abaixo], will give beneficiaries one more opportunity to withdraw this money. The resources for the two years can be withdrawn together.

Who is entitled to receive PIS/Pasep?

Anyone who worked with a formal contract or as a civil servant in the previous year is entitled to receive PIS/Pasep. In addition, the employee must meet requirements such as:

  • Be enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least five years
  • Have worked with a formal contract for at least 30 days in the previous year
  • Have earned, at most, two minimum wages per month, on average
  • It is also necessary that the company where you worked has correctly reported the data to the government

PIS 2022 and Pasep table

The value of PIS/Pasep 2022 was affected by the increase in the minimum wage in 2022. In this new year, the minimum wage went from R$1,100 to R$1,212 [confira abaixo a tabela de valores atualizada].

The amount paid is up to one minimum wage (R$ 1,100, in 2021) and varies according to the time the person has worked. If she worked all year, she receives minimum wage. If you worked one month, you earn proportionally: 1/12 of the minimum wage.

See the table of values ​​below:

1 month worked – BRL 101
2 months worked – BRL 202
3 months worked – BRL 303
4 months worked – BRL 404
5 months worked – BRL 505
6 months worked – R$ 606
7 months worked – R$ 707
8 months worked – BRL 808
9 months worked – BRL 909
10 months worked – BRL 1010
11 months worked – R$ 1,111
12 months worked – BRL 1,212

PIS/Pasep Calendar

Schedule of the PIS allowance, paid by Caixa to workers in the private sector

BORN INRECEIVE FROMGET UP TO
Januaryfebruary 8December 29
FebruaryFebruary, 10thDecember 29
MarchFebruary 15thDecember 29
AprilFebruary 17thDecember 29
MayFebruary 22December 29
JuneFebruary, 24December 29
JulyMarch, 15December 29
AugustMarch 17December 29
SeptemberMarch 22December 29
October March 24 December 29
NovemberMarch 29thDecember 29
December March 31 December 29

Pasep allowance calendar, paid by Banco do Brasil to public servants

END OF REGISTRATIONRECEIVE FROMGET UP TO
0 – 1February 15thDecember 29
2 – 3February 17thDecember 29
4February 22December 29
5February, 24December 29
6March, 15December 29
7March 17December 29
8March 22December 29
9March 24December 29

