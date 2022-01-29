R$ 208 million ‘forgotten’ can be withdrawn from February; see if you get

More than 320,000 workers stopped withdrawing the salary bonus from the PIS/Pasep referring to the base year 2019. As a result, R$ 208 million was released by the Federal Government, but was forgotten by the beneficiaries.
The arrival of the 2020 base year payment, which will be made to the worker from the 8th of February [calendário pode ser conferido abaixo], will give beneficiaries one more opportunity to withdraw this money. The resources for the two years can be withdrawn together.
Who is entitled to receive PIS/Pasep?
Anyone who worked with a formal contract or as a civil servant in the previous year is entitled to receive PIS/Pasep. In addition, the employee must meet requirements such as:
- Be enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least five years
- Have worked with a formal contract for at least 30 days in the previous year
- Have earned, at most, two minimum wages per month, on average
- It is also necessary that the company where you worked has correctly reported the data to the government
PIS 2022 and Pasep table
The value of PIS/Pasep 2022 was affected by the increase in the minimum wage in 2022. In this new year, the minimum wage went from R$1,100 to R$1,212 [confira abaixo a tabela de valores atualizada].
The amount paid is up to one minimum wage (R$ 1,100, in 2021) and varies according to the time the person has worked. If she worked all year, she receives minimum wage. If you worked one month, you earn proportionally: 1/12 of the minimum wage.
See the table of values below:
1 month worked – BRL 101
2 months worked – BRL 202
3 months worked – BRL 303
4 months worked – BRL 404
5 months worked – BRL 505
6 months worked – R$ 606
7 months worked – R$ 707
8 months worked – BRL 808
9 months worked – BRL 909
10 months worked – BRL 1010
11 months worked – R$ 1,111
12 months worked – BRL 1,212
PIS/Pasep Calendar
Schedule of the PIS allowance, paid by Caixa to workers in the private sector
|BORN IN
|RECEIVE FROM
|GET UP TO
|January
|february 8
|December 29
|February
|February, 10th
|December 29
|March
|February 15th
|December 29
|April
|February 17th
|December 29
|May
|February 22
|December 29
|June
|February, 24
|December 29
|July
|March, 15
|December 29
|August
|March 17
|December 29
|September
|March 22
|December 29
|October
|March 24
|December 29
|November
|March 29th
|December 29
|December
|March 31
|December 29
Pasep allowance calendar, paid by Banco do Brasil to public servants
|END OF REGISTRATION
|RECEIVE FROM
|GET UP TO
|0 – 1
|February 15th
|December 29
|2 – 3
|February 17th
|December 29
|4
|February 22
|December 29
|5
|February, 24
|December 29
|6
|March, 15
|December 29
|7
|March 17
|December 29
|8
|March 22
|December 29
|9
|March 24
|December 29