Radio invites Moro to interview without warning about Ciro Gomes

Sergio Moro’s campaign canceled an interview for Rádio Nazaré FM, from Bahia, when he was surprised by an image on the station’s Instagram that announced Ciro Gomes’ participation in the same program.

According to members of Moro’s campaign, the radio reported that someone from the PDT called to request Ciro’s participation in the program that would receive the former judge. Ciro has been challenging Moro to a debate for weeks.

Ciro’s publicist said that the version is not correct. According to the PDT campaign, Ciro was invited to give the telephone interview and was never informed about the debate or about Moro’s participation.

Rádio Nazaré FM declared that the presence of the presidential candidates on the same day “was nothing more than a coincidence” and that Moro and Ciro would give interviews at different times. The radio said that Moro asked to postpone the interview and that the request was accepted so “the information from each government platform does not get confused”.

Alessandro Vieira (Citizenship) – The senator from Sergipe announced, in September, that he would be a pre-candidate and it has already been made official by the party

André Janones (Avante) – Federal deputy for Minas Gerais, Janone was chosen, in November 2021, as a pre-candidate for Avante

Ciro Gomes (PDT) – The party leadership says that Ciro is a pre-candidate, but, after the first round of voting for the PEC of the Precatórios, Ciro withdrew the name for disagreeing with the party

Felipe d'Ávila (Novo) – The Novo party launched the political scientist Felipe d'Ávila as a pre-candidate of the legend for the Presidency of the Republic

Jair Bolsonaro (PL) – Bolsonaro's affiliation to the Liberal Party is aimed at presidential re-election. However, the name of the representative has not yet been made official as a pre-candidate.

João Doria (PSDB) – Winner of the party's primaries, Doria is official as a pre-candidate

Leonardo Péricles (UP) – Official president of the acronym, Péricles is a pre-candidate and will run for president of Brazil in 2022

Luiz Inácio Lula da Sila (PT) – The former president has not yet officially assumed the pre-candidacy, but he has been moving to face the main opponents in 2022

Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD) – The party president defends Pacheco's pre-candidacy, but the senator's name has not yet been officially released

Sergio Moro joined Podemos in November 2021

Simone Tebet (MDB) – The senator's name has already been officially released by the party and will run in 2022

