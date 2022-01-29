Radio invites Moro to interview without warning about Ciro Gomes

Sergio Moro’s campaign canceled an interview for Rádio Nazaré FM, from Bahia, when he was surprised by an image on the station’s Instagram that announced Ciro Gomes’ participation in the same program.

According to members of Moro’s campaign, the radio reported that someone from the PDT called to request Ciro’s participation in the program that would receive the former judge. Ciro has been challenging Moro to a debate for weeks.

Ciro’s publicist said that the version is not correct. According to the PDT campaign, Ciro was invited to give the telephone interview and was never informed about the debate or about Moro’s participation.

Rádio Nazaré FM declared that the presence of the presidential candidates on the same day “was nothing more than a coincidence” and that Moro and Ciro would give interviews at different times. The radio said that Moro asked to postpone the interview and that the request was accepted so “the information from each government platform does not get confused”.

Image sent to the column showed that only Sergio Moro would participate in a program on Rádio Nazaré FM
Color photograph of an electronic voting machine. In the image, the 9 numbers and the confirm and correct buttons appear***pre-candidates for the presidency

The first round of the election for President of the Republic is scheduled for October 2, 2022 Rafaela Felicciano / Metropolis

Colored photograph of the facade of the Planalto Palace***Facade of the Planalto Palace

With a scenario still far from being defined, there is already talk of at least 11 pre-candidates for the Planalto Palace. Some are made official by the parties; others, not yetRaimundo Sampaio/Esp. metropolises

Colored photograph of Senator Alessandro Vieira, In the photo, he appears speaking in the pulpit of the Federal Senate***Alessandro Vieira, pre-candidate for Citizenship

Alessandro Vieira (Citizenship) – The senator from Sergipe announced, in September, that he would be a pre-candidate and it has already been made official by the partyfederal Senate

Colored photograph of deputy André Janones, In the photo, he appears speaking from the pulpit of the Chamber. In the background, blurred, the flag of Brazil***Andre Janones, pre-candidate for Avante

André Janones (Avante) – Federal deputy for Minas Gerais, Janone was chosen, in November 2021, as a pre-candidate for AvanteChamber of Deputies

Colored photography by Ciro Gomes. He is a white male with straight gray hair slicked to the side. In the photo, he appears with open arms, in the midst of a crowd.***Brasilia (DF), 09/21/2018 – Event: Ciro Gomes Campaign – Location Núcleo Bandeirante Photo: JP Rodrigues/Special for Metrópoles

Ciro Gomes (PDT) – The party leadership says that Ciro is a pre-candidate, but, after the first round of voting for the PEC of the Precatórios, Ciro withdrew the name for disagreeing with the partyJP Rodrigues/Special for Metropolis

Color photography by Felipe D'ávila. He is a white male with straight gray hair slicked to the side. In the photo, he appears speaking into a microphone, with the index finger of his right hand raised. He wears a light blue shirt. The blurred background is orange and reads New***Felipe D’ávila, pre-candidate for the 2022 elections

Felipe d’Ávila (Novo) – The Novo party launched the political scientist Felipe d’Ávila as a pre-candidate of the legend for the Presidency of the RepublicReproduction / Instagram

Color photograph of President Jair Bolsonaro. He is a white male with straight gray hair slicked to the side.***Jair Bolsonaro, pre-candidate

Jair Bolsonaro (PL) – Bolsonaro’s affiliation to the Liberal Party is aimed at presidential re-election. However, the name of the representative has not yet been made official as a pre-candidate.Alan Santos/PR

Color photograph of João Doria, governor of the state of São Paulo. He appears from the shoulders up, wearing a black mask on his face. He is a white male with brown hair slicked to the side. He wears a dark blue sweatshirt and holds a microphone in his right hand. In the background, blurred, the flag of Brazil***João Doria, pre-candidate

João Doria (PSDB) – Winner of the party’s primaries, Doria is official as a pre-candidateRodrigo Zaim / Metropolis Special

Color photography by Leonardo Pericles. He is a man, black, curly hair, black, short in size. In the photo, he appears with open arms. He wears a white t-shirt and a green jacket over it. He wears a blue surgical mask.***Leonardo Péricles, pre-candidate

Leonardo Péricles (UP) – Official president of the acronym, Péricles is a pre-candidate and will run for president of Brazil in 2022Emiliana Silbertein/ Amanda Alves/ Manuelle Coelho/ Jorge Ferreira

Color photograph in which former president Lula appears speaking in front of a microphone, with the index finger of his right hand raised. He wears formal clothes and a beard***Lula, pre-candidate

Luiz Inácio Lula da Sila (PT) – The former president has not yet officially assumed the pre-candidacy, but he has been moving to face the main opponents in 2022Fábio Vieira / Metropolis

Color photography by Rodrigo Pacheco. He is a white male with short, wavy hair. In the photo, he appears speaking, with his mouth open. He wears a black suit, a white shirt underneath and a blue bow tie with white accents. The blurred background is blue and white.***Rodrigo Pacheco, pre-candidate

Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD) – The party president defends Pacheco’s pre-candidacy, but the senator’s name has not yet been officially releasedRafaela Felicciano / Metropolis

Color photograph of Sergio Moro, in the foreground, from the chest up. He is a middle-aged white male with short, wavy, dark hair. He appears serious, looking up, with a microphone in his hands.*** Sergio Moro, pre-candidate

Moro joined Podemos in November 2021Fábio Vieira / Metropolis

Color photography by Simone Tebet. He is a white, straight-haired, black woman of medium size. In the photo, she appears speaking in front of a microphone, with her hands open. She wears a dark blue dress with 3/4 sleeves. The blurred background is blue***Simone Tebet, pre-candidate

Simone Tebet (MDB) – The senator’s name has already been officially released by the party and will run in 2022Igo Estrela / Metropolis

