Record hires Fátima Bernardes’ replacement and causes internal revolt | Gabriel Perline

Reproduction / Instagram Lair Rennó and Fátima Bernardes at the Meeting

Lair Rennó has already told all his friends that he is the new employee of Record de Minas Gerais and has caused an atmosphere of internal revolt. In addition to telling colleagues the super salary he will receive from the network, he has also said that his goal is to present Balanço Geral, a newscast that is usually the audience leader. And that he has a very well-established holder in charge.

Fátima Bernardes’ former replacement at the Encontro was fired from Globo at the end of 2019, and for a few weeks he has been talking to Marco Nascimento, who had been fired as the head of Journalism at Record Rio and reassumed command of the Minas Gerais affiliate.

Lair is negotiating to present MG no Ar, in place of Eduardo Costa, who will need to leave the station to run for public office in this year’s elections. The initial information was published by the PlayViews profile.

Sources in the column confirmed the arrival of Lair, and even reported behind the scenes. He arrives with star status and has demanded an exclusive dressing room. However, the only presenter who has this privilege is Mauro Tramonte, who currently heads Balanço Geral, is an audience leader and has a line of loyal advertisers.

Tramonte will also temporarily step aside to try to re-elect himself to the position of state deputy, which he currently holds. And Lair has his eye on this spot. He has already told friends that his national projection at Globo will be great for Record. And this has not been seen with good eyes internally.

Some Jornalismo employees are outraged by the changes that Mauro Nascimento has proposed, including changing presenters, just as he did in Rio de Janeiro before he was fired. He was blamed for low ratings on the station’s news and lost his seat.

In addition to putting Lair on the presenters’ team, many journalists who have been waiting for promotions for years to be official replacements for the starters were frustrated with the “hole in the queue”.

I sought out Lair Renó’s advice to comment on the case, but the only answer is that he has proposals under analysis and did not want to comment on the “stardom” of Fátima Bernardes’s ex-partner. Record said it will not comment on the case.