Removed from transplant list for not being vaccinated, man undergoes surgery

The 31-year-old American who was removed from the heart transplant list for, among other reasons, not having taken the Covid-19 vaccine, had to undergo emergency surgery to have a pump installed in the organ.

According to the NY Post, DJ Ferguson, 31, received a pump known as a left ventricular assist device, which could keep him alive for five years while he awaits a transplant.

In a statement sent to the BBC, Brigham and Women’s Hospital said that “given the shortage of available organs, we do everything we can to ensure that a patient who receives a transplanted organ has the best chance of survival.”

Removed from transplant queue

A spokesperson said the institution requires “the Covid-19 vaccine and certain behaviors and lifestyle for transplant candidates to create the best chance for an operation to be successful and to optimize patient survival after transplantation, as your immune system is drastically suppressed.”

The patient has been in the hospital since Nov. 26 for suffering from an inherited heart condition that causes his lungs to fill with blood and fluid. Ferguson has an online fundraiser, and the fundraiser’s organizer said the patient is concerned about the possibility of suffering cardiac inflammation, which could be dangerous due to the weakness of his heart, so he didn’t get vaccinated.

“In the near future, he won’t be able to shower, he won’t be able to swim. He will not be able to have a life,” she stressed. “The hospital was already doing the procedures to perform a possible transplant which they said he was qualified, but he would have to get the vaccine to get it,” David Ferguson said in an interview with ABC.

