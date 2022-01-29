Rental company blocks car while driving on the road

A Hyundai Creta Flex Automatic, year 2021, was driving along the PE-16 highway, still in the Pernambuco capital region. The driver of the compact SUV of the South Korean brand was calmly following the vehicle, which was rented.

Then, suddenly, the vehicle “turned off out of nowhere,” according to the driver. He describes the surprising situation as having to take the car “with great cost” to the side of the highway, already in the vicinity of Recife, as the vehicle’s steering became hard.

Because it is electric, the steering of the Hyundai Creta deactivates when the engine is turned off, as in many modern cars. That way, it is really difficult to control a car in breakdown.

Well, “breakdown” was what the driver imagined and, when he stopped the car on the side of the road, he called the rental service, in this case, the company Movida.

Imagining that there was something wrong with the Hyundai Creta, the driver was surprised to learn that the car had been remotely locked and it was moving. To make matters worse, on a highway.

The rental company claimed that there were pending issues and that Crete had been blocked due to non-payment of the monthly fee.

The lessee, the wife of the vehicle’s driver, stated that she had contacted Movida on January 21, after being informed of pending issues on her behalf.

During the contact, the same would have sent to the rental company the proof of payment of the monthly fees, which would be overdue in the company’s system.

However, after what happened, a series of disagreements occurred, with the lessee reaffirming that she sent the receipts, while the rental company said that it did not confirm the information.

In view of the repercussion of the case, published on social media by the lessee of the vehicle, Movida sent a note to the website Olhar Digital, which follows:

“The Company became aware of the client’s manifestation and immediately forwarded the matter to the monitoring service provider, since the blocking system is not activated, under any circumstances, with the car in motion. The Company remains available for settlement of debts by the client, as informed in all contacts that have been made previously”.

Another note from the company added:

“The company became aware of the client’s manifestation, sympathizes with her indignation, as the blocking system must not be activated, under any circumstances, with the car in motion. We apologize and take all measures in relation to the service she received, reinforcing our concern for our customers and so that the situation does not happen again. We immediately communicated the matter to the company responsible for controlling the monitoring and temporarily suspended the system”.

The lessee, on the other hand, stated that she will file a lawsuit against the rental company.

[Fonte: Olhar Digital]