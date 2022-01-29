Repsol admits having spilled 10,000 barrels of oil in the Peruvian sea – News

Spanish Repsol admitted this Friday (28) that amount of oil spilled in the Peruvian sea, while a ship was unloading for the La Pampilla refinery on January 15, already reaches 10,396 barrels (1.65 million liters).

The figure is still slightly lower than the 11,900 barrels (1.9 million liters) previously calculated by the Ministry of the Environment, but significantly higher than the 6,000 barrels that the company communicated to Peruvian authorities in previous days.

Repsol’s new estimate is the result of calculating the amount missing from the nearly one million barrels that the Italian vessel Mare Doricum was transferring at the time of the accident to the La Pampilla refinery, located in Ventanilla, a municipality in Callao, a port region close to Lima. .

However, the company said the exact amount of the spill could only be confirmed after receiving the volume of oil still remaining in the tanks of the ship, which remains anchored in Callao Bay under a detention order on bail of 150 million suns ( approximately R$ 210 million).

Repsol also reported that 35% of the spilled oil has already been recovered through cleanup work at sea and on beaches, according to the company’s “best estimates”.

The company said its only objective is to remedy the environmental consequences of the spill. For this, it mobilized “all the necessary human and technical resources”, which means more than 2,000 people on the beaches and dozens of vessels.

The environmental catastrophe affected approximately 100 kilometers of coastline, while the area covered by the stain is approximately 11.9 kilometers between the sea and the beaches, the Ministry of the Environment said at a press conference on Friday.

Company can pay millions of dollars in fines

The Environmental Assessment and Inspection Agency (OEFA) noted that Repsol did not meet the deadlines for the first series of measures dictated to clean up the environmental disaster and warned that the company could have to pay millions of dollars in fines.

Repsol’s executive director in Peru, Jaime Martínez-Cuesta, was banned from leaving the country for 18 months, along with three other company managers and employees, at the request of the Public Ministry, which seeks to determine those responsible for the catastrophe.