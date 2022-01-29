Residents of Grande Rio do not have electricity after explosion at Enel substation | Rio de Janeiro

Some neighborhoods in São Gonçalo and Niterói were without electricity in the early hours of Saturday (29) after an explosion at the Enel substation, a company that provides the service in the region.

The explosion would have happened in the Alcântara neighborhood around 2 am and, according to the Fire Department, no one was injured. According to reports from residents, there were sparks and smoke coming out of the place on Friday night, around 11:30 pm.

The report contacted Enel to find out which locations were affected and whether repairs are already being carried out. Enel reported that a fire at the company’s Alcântara Substation in São Gonçalo caused an interruption in the power supply to some customers in the region of São Gonçalo, Duque de Caxias, Niterói and Maricá.

According to the company, 65% of affected customers had power restored within 25 minutes of interruption. Even during the dawn, all customers had the service fully normalized.

Explosion causes lack of water

Cedae reported that, due to the drop in electricity supply, the Water Treatment Station (ETA) Laranjal was temporarily paralyzed in the early hours of Saturday (29). The system resumed around 4am and reached 100% of its operational capacity shortly before 9am.

The station serves the municipalities of São Gonçalo, Niterói, Itaboraí, Maricá and Ilha de Paquetá. The water supply to the regions is being gradually restored. In some places, such as higher streets, it can take up to 24 hours to fully normalize.

During the period, Cedae supplies water from its reservoirs to supply water trucks from the Águas do Rio concessionaire and guarantee the service of essential services, such as hospitals and health centers.

Properties with water tanks and/or cisterns should not be affected by the temporary suspension of supply. As not everyone has reservoirs, the company recommends residents to save water for the period, postponing non-essential tasks.