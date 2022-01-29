Retailer puts alert when selling Playstation 5: ‘Beware! Microsoft bought Activision!’

Something that seemed impossible happened last week, Microsoft announced its biggest purchase of all time, the intention to incorporate Activision Blizzard in its chain of studios from Xbox Game Studios. We have already commented a lot here, we know that King will be very important in the future of the company, but the Xbox with Call of Duty in hands leaves many owners of Playstation 4 or 5 with hair on end.

An example of this is that the European retailer blush has already begun to warn on the shelves of its games that Microsoft has bought Activision. It happens that, we believe that most gamers do not follow news sites, and Call of Duty is the best selling game on Playstation and its free-to-play is one of the most played.

Below, check the message:

“Notice to gamers, Microsoft has purchased Activision! Choose your console with care (Call of Duty)”.

Apparently some retail store across globe have started putting up Notice for customers of Call of Duty. *Translation – Notice to gamers, Microsoft has bought Activision! Choose your machine carefully #XboxActivisionBlizzard pic.twitter.com/P0RPU37uWL — 🐉🎮HazzadorGamin, Dragon Of Dojima Gamin🎮🐉 (@HazzadorGamin) January 28, 2022

Microsoft states that it has the “desire” to keep Call of Duty on Playstation 5, and respect the agreements sealed before the acquisition. Note, this novel is not new and we have already seen with the Bethesda, Microsoft respected agreements with Deathloop and Ghostwire Tokyo and kept all Bethesda games on the Playstation platform. However, the next games were pegged as exclusives, for example, Redfall and Starfield.

For all that, Call of Duty has a legion of fans and is a much loved game, so the retailer has already warned that if you like FPS, you might want to reconsider your purchase. If you still buy now, you won’t be able to complain in the future.

Cora has over 60 stores in France and a further 20 in Romania, Belgium and Luxembourg. This shows how this grandiose purchase could have serious repercussions for Sony. Let’s wait for the scenes of the next chapters.

What do you think of the retailer’s attitude? Is it a fair warning? Leave your opinion below.

Source