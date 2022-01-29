Revolving interest skyrocket and reach 350% per year

Amid the cycle of hikes in the basic interest rate, the Selic, The average total interest charged by banks on the credit card revolving rose 21.8 percentage points in 2021, the Central Bank reported this Friday (28). The rate increased from 327.8% in December 2020 to 349.6% per year at the end of 2021, the highest value since August 2017. The rate rose 3.7 percentage points in December alone, compared to the previous month.

In the case of installments, still within the credit card, interest rose from 148.9% to 168.5% per year between the end of 2020 and 2021. In November, it was 167.4%.

Considering the total interest on the credit card, which takes into account revolving and installment operations, the rate went from 57.4% to 63.9% in the comparison between December 2020 and 2021. In November, it was 63.3% per year.

The revolving card, together with the overdraft, is an emergency credit modality, widely accessed in times of difficulty.

In April 2017, the rule that obliges banks to transfer, after one month, the debt from the credit card revolving to the installment plan, at lower interest, began to apply. The government’s intention was to allow the interest rate for the revolving credit card to decline, since the risk of default, in theory, drops with the migration to installments.

average interest

The average interest rate on credit concessions reached 24.4% per year in December 2021, compared to 20% in January of the same year.

Regarding free credit, the average interest rate reached 33.9% per year, up 8.4 percentage points compared to the same month in the previous year – the biggest change since 2015, when it was 9.9 points percentages.

Default remained stable, at 2.3%, informed the Central Bank, a value close to the end of 2020 (2.1%). The rate has been at that level since May 2021.