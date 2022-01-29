Rigoni has been starving for goals since Rogério Ceni joined São Paulo | São Paulo

The Argentine Emiliano Rigoni arrived at São Paulo in the middle of last season, after winning the title in Paulistão, and quickly became the protagonist of the team. But the player is now experiencing a goal fast. And it coincides with the presence of Rogério Ceni in charge of the team.
Rigoni was São Paulo’s vice-top scorer in 2021, with 11 goals. The Argentine has not scored since October 3, in the 1-1 draw with Chapecoense, in the third-to-last game of Hernán Crespo in charge of the tricolor.
Rogério Ceni took over the team two games later, and Rigoni still hasn’t managed to score with the coach.
The fast with the coach reached ten games last Thursday, in the 2-1 defeat to Guarani, in São Paulo’s debut of the season.
Even the effective participation in Rigoni’s goals fell with Rogério Ceni. Since the coach’s debut, in October last year, the Argentine has given only one assist.
Even with the fall in the period, the attacking midfielder ended 2021 as the most participatory athlete in São Paulo’s goals alongside Pablo.
Both participated directly in 17 goals, with the striker, who signed the release this Friday, leading the artillery with 13 balls in the rival nets.
The Argentine has a contract with São Paulo until June 30, 2024. Tricolor will start paying Elche, from Spain, starting this year, according to an agreement signed in May last year.
