Robot performs complex intestinal surgery without human assistance | robotics

A laparoscopy surgery was performed by robots without human intervention, according to an announcement by John Hopkins University this week. The machines, called STAR (Smart Tissue Autonomous Robot), performed the intestinal anastomosis procedure in pigs. A small incision was required, which does not negate the complexity of the operation. According to the study, the robots coped better with the occasion than the specialist doctors themselves.

Laparoscopy is a complex procedure, as it deals with soft tissues that can generate unscheduled situations. However, the researchers who developed the STAR machines used a three-dimensional endoscope, capable of reproducing images of everything around it. In this way, the robot can see well through the lens and reproduce the procedure that a human would do.

Robot STAR performed the minimally invasive procedure in pigs

STAR machines are also able to make safer and more accurate decisions about surgeries. This is due to the algorithm that was installed, which allows the robot to learn through the situations in which it is inserted. In this way, he can evaluate the patient’s case, plan the best procedure to do and thus start the process.