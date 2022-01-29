Rodrigo and Bárbara reveal their voting options for the wall

While the rest of the house slept late, Rodrigo and Barbara were awake discussing gambling. The model woke up early to wash dishes, while the commercial manager was waiting for the big phone to ring — which did not happen.

Gathered in the room, they revealed their voting options for the wall that will be formed this Sunday.

Barbara asked her brother to keep it a secret, but revealed that Lucas is her first choice to vote. She said that she likes the guy, but she is not that close to him, and thinks he does well in exams.

Rodrigo stated that his options are Arthur Aguiar, Douglas Silva and Pedro Scooby, all allies of Tiago Abravanel, leader of the week. He says he could vote for Paulo André because he thinks he’s “lost in the game”, but he still can’t wall him up.

Thinking about the angel’s proof, the pair came up with names that could immunize. Rodrigo thinks about giving immunity to Barbara, Natalia or Lucas.

“But if I immunize Lucas, I’ll fuck you, right?”, asked the popcorn, thinking of Lucas as his colleague’s voting option.

“F*ck me too much! Yesterday you said that he was no good to be your ally and today you want to save?”, questioned the model.

The two also raised that, considering the nominations of the leader and the walled-in, it would be necessary to have up to four voting options.