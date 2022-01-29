Rodrigo compares being called ‘paranoid’ to homophobia

During a conversation with Maria in the lollipop room, Rodrigo talked about the jokes he heard from other participants for being “noiado” or “paranoid” in relation to game strategies on “BBB 22” (TV Globo).

“I had situations here, which for them were jokes, but they don’t know they hurt. So, imagine playing with something that hurts the other without knowing it?”, told the commercial manager.

“That’s why the warning is good, when I said it hurts me, they stopped. When you see someone making fun of you, it’s not just homophobia, it’s not just machismo… A lot of things”, he said. He also stated that he undergoes psychological treatment for his “paranoias”.

When they play and imitate, making fun of you, it’s the same thing they must feel when someone is sexist, with homophobia… Sometimes it makes you want to cry, man, they’re making fun of you. Is very bad. I don’t have a name, if it’s homophobia… It’s hurting the other, regardless of color, sexual option. It’s hurting the other. Because I think everyone is the same, even when we talk about people who have more accessibility to things, they are also hurt. Rodrigo

The jokes with Rodrigo refer to the way the participant sees the game in “BBB 22”.