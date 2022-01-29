Rodrigo reveals Eli’s strategy for a monster and gets scolded

In a conversation in xepa’s kitchen, Rodrigo, Bárbara, Laís and Eslovênia opened the game about the angel test and the directions that “BBB 22” (TV Globo) can take after the dispute. The commercial manager commented that, if Eslô and Laís had won the leader, the group would be in no vip, and not in xepa.

Barred from the race by Douglas Silva, Bárbara had commented that she really wants the angel, despite “almost no one wants it”.

Rodrigo asked the model why no one was interested, and she replied: “Why? The Angel has to indicate two to the monster, and because, like, you don’t get immunity. And sometimes, you being an angel, you immunizes your friend who was there to [ser votado]and hence the vows are for you”.

The conversation continued, and Rodrigo ended up revealing Eliezer’s plans in case he wins the angel test.

“Eli said he’ll set fire if he puts the monster on, because he’ll take two from the VIP” Rodrigo

Annoyed, Bárbara took a stand on the theme: “And our food ends, right? Quickly”. “It’s the game,” replied the commercial manager. The gaúcha countered once again: “It’s the game because you were a VIP, you don’t know what food is here at Xepa, it’s scarce. I don’t take anyone out of the VIP”.

“I wouldn’t do that, no. Now,” opined Slovenia.