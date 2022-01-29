Rodrigo revolts when he learns of Jade’s plan to benefit Arthur TV News

Rodrigo Mussi was disgusted to discover that Jade Picon has a plan to benefit Arthur Aguiar at BBB 22 (Globo). This Friday (28), the digital influencer confessed that, if she wins the Prova do Anjo, she will immunize the actor, and the commercial manager soon criticized the attitude: “It’s done!”.

During a chat about the formation of the next wall, the member of Pipoca said that he imagined this attitude of the sister, and she confirmed: “He [Aguiar] asked me, right? He’s a person that if I felt too threatened and asked for the angel, I know he would give it to me.”

“Arthur’s business is a delicate thing, because he is a person with whom I exchange ideas, but I know his pain, understand?”, added Leo Picon’s sister, which irritated his brother: “Oh, he’s paying with pain ?”. “It’s not paying in pain, but we arrived three days later. In the first week, he was immunized,” replied Jade.

“Gee, but that’s enough! You can be in the house more. Just like I say: ‘I don’t vote for Popcorn’, it’s over for me”, he warned, who took advantage of the dialogue to try to get some information from the influencer about the plans of the leader Tiago Abravanel.

“Jade, you didn’t suspect anything about Tiago there? You’re not going to talk, but do you know if he said anything?”, questioned Mussi, and Jade commented: “Same thing, it’s too early to decide anything, you know? Angel”.

