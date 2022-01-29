Russians on the border with Ukraine do not believe in war and go on with life

The Russian border with Ukraine, the scene of a major geopolitical crisis, is practically two steps away, but tensions did not prevent Artiom Ivanov from getting up at dawn to go fishing, as he always did.

“A war?” says this surprised 34-year-old worker, dressed in a blue parka, spinning his hook over a small hole in the icy waters of the Seversky Donets, a cross-border river, in the city of Maslova Pristan, in southwestern Russia.

“If a war was really brewing, I’d be polishing my automatic rifle, not fishing,” he said, smiling, as one of the two fish he caught (“for my cat”) squirms at his feet.

Like him, most residents of the border area with whom AFP spoke said they did not believe a new conflict would start, despite the escalation of tensions between Moscow and Kiev, which Westerners support.

According to them, the deployment of tens of thousands of Russian soldiers and tanks on the Ukrainian border is no indication that Russia wants to invade its neighbor, as the United States fears.

“On our land, we do what we want. Do we have to ask the neighbor for permission when we want to work on our garden?” says Sergei Yaroslavtsev, echoing the rhetoric of the Kremlin.

“Anyway, Russia never initiates hostilities,” defends the 56-year-old man and a worker in the gas industry, as he fishes some more.

Indeed, far from the tense diplomatic negotiations between Moscow and Washington, which blame each other for the crisis over Ukraine, this border region appears tranquil.

The snowy plains stretch as far as the eye can see, filled here and there with dry trees and out-of-date irrigation systems.

This region, which for centuries was a fortified passage of the Russian empire, knows something of conflict: almost every city has its memorial for soldiers killed since the Second World War, or with tanks and cannons lined up in public squares, as in the city. Shebekino border.

On the other hand, some residents confess they are worried that the West will impose new sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine.

Ilia Ignatiev, a 24-year-old medical student, worries that things will get complicated when traveling or that his standard of living will suffer.

The sanctions imposed on Russia since the annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula in 2014 “have already proved: they make everything more difficult”, he said,

In the frozen river, fisherman Artiom Ivanov believes that now “everything is in God’s hands”.

“We don’t need more land,” he said. But “if they (Ukrainians) attack, of course we will fight.”