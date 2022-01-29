Salary readjustments “are meaningless”

posted on 01/29/2022 06:00 / updated on 01/29/2022 07:02



The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, criticized the movement of civil servants for salary recomposition. According to him, salary increases during the pandemic don’t make “the slightest sense”.

“There should be no salary readjustment for cities, states and the federal government during the pandemic. What’s the point of asking for a readjustment, now, when we have this crisis still with us, with this ômicron variant?”, he asked, during the presentation of the results of the accounts public last year.

The minister stated that the good result of the accounts – the primary deficit fell to R$ 35.1 billion, equivalent to 0.4% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) – was due to the control of expenses carried out by the federal government, including the suspension of salary readjustments for civil servants.

“We had the courage to do, in times of war, what we don’t do in times of peace, which is to control the budget. Back in the day, we made a double commitment not to lack money for health, but this cannot become a spree of salary increases “, said Guedes.

The minister also refuted economists’ assessments that high inflation, by increasing government revenues, was primarily responsible for controlling fiscal accounts. “A fallacy was used by more prepared economists saying that inflation solved it. It was the control of expenses”, he defended.

Guedes highlighted the sharp reduction in the gap in the federal accounts. In 2020, due to measures to combat the economic effects of the pandemic, the balance was negative by R$ 743.3 billion.

“There was a lot of criticism, accusations of fiscal populism, and what we have now is an extraordinary result,” he said. “A reduction like this from one year to the next will not happen again in history, because this generation had the courage to make the sacrifice and stop the expenses so that resources would not run out, without compromising future generations.”

In real terms, net revenue grew by R$289.1 billion (21.2%) last year, while total expenditure decreased by R$522.2 billion (-23.6%), according to National Treasury data.

In the opinion of Felipe Salto, executive director of the Independent Fiscal Institution (IFI) of the Federal Senate, the good result of 2021 should not be repeated this year. “Last year’s performance was due to the low comparison base, the exchange rate, commodities and inflation. For 2022, revenues will lose steam,” he said.

Salto believes that, as the government itself predicts in the Annual Budget Law (LOA), the fiscal deficit should rise to R$ 79.3 billion. “The current projection of the IFI is R$ 106.2 billion. The loss of breath of collection and the increase in social expenses with Auxílio Brasil and other expenditures, from the fiscal space open in the spending ceiling, will lead to an increase in the deficit in 2022, also in a context of high interest rates. The public debt should grow”, he warned.