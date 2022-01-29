Samuel suffers from the death of a partner in the war · TV News

Samuel (Michel Gomes) will experience the mourning of a close friend in Nos Tempos do Imperador. Regenerated since he started serving Brazil, Bernardinho (Gabriel Fuentes) will be hit by a bullet in the Paraguayan War (1864-1870). The boy will die in the engineer’s arms in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

In scenes scheduled to air this Saturday (29), Lota’s son (Paula Cohen) will invade the government palace alongside Pilar’s beloved (Gabriela Medvedovski).

Inside the space, the boy will find a child, recruited by General Solano López (Roberto Birindelli). Moved by the soldier’s young age, Tonico’s old friend (Alexandre Nero) will let the boy run away.

Bernardinho is shot in the back

But the moment of distraction will cause Nélio’s brother (João Pedro Zappa) to be hit in the back by another soldier. Samuel will see the scene and shoot the killer.

Dom Pedro 2º’s protege (Selton Mello) will drag his friend to another room in the palace. He will appeal to his wife to save her friend, but the bullet will have hit a vital organ.

On his war partner’s lap, Bernardinho will ask Samuel to send a message to the Baroness of Fervedouro. Before he dies, Lupita’s “stepson” (Roberta Rodrigues) will want Lota to be sure that he left his irresponsible life.

“Tell my mother that I fought like a real man. And thank you for believing in me”, he will say, before closing his eyes forever.

Bernardinho dies in Samuel’s lap

In the Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of New World (2017). The telenovela will end on February 5th, giving way to the screening of Além da Illusion.

