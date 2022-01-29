Santa Cruz has 21 winners in the Gaúcha Invoice – GAZ – Notícias de Santa Cruz do Sul and Region

The monthly prize draw for the Nota Fiscal Gaúcha (NFG) program for January 2022 was held this Thursday, 27th. The winner of the main prize, in the amount of R$ 50 thousand, is a consumer from Porto Alegre.

In total, R$ 700 thousand were raffled, and, in addition to the main prize, ten more consumers were awarded with R$ 5 thousand, another 100 with R$ 1 thousand, in addition to a thousand prizes of R$ 500.00. 21 consumers from Santa Cruz do Sul were awarded.

In this month’s edition, around 23 million tickets were in the running for the prizes. The extraction of the participating tickets, of all the notes with the inclusion of the CPF of the citizen registered in the program, refers to the tax documents requested in the month of October 2021.

The recipients will have a period of up to 90 days to redeem the amounts. To participate in the sweepstakes, the consumer must be registered with the NFG and request a CPF on the invoice at the time of purchase. As a result, participation in the monthly draws is automatic.

The program

With more than 2.2 million people registered, the NFG generates points that are accumulated whenever the consumer requests the inclusion of their CPF in the tax document. The order must be placed at the time of purchase in all retail establishments. In addition to offering cash prizes, the program also distributes resources to entities working in the areas of health, education, social assistance and animal protection.

In addition to the monthly prize, there is another type of draw in which the citizen competes for cash prizes instantly. The Lucky Recipe distributes prizes of R$ 500.00 daily. It is an instant prize that allows the consumer to request the invoice with CPF at the time of purchase and read the QR-Code of the NFC-e (Electronic Consumer Invoice) through the NFG application and be rewarded on the spot.

Another advantage of participating in the NFG program is the discounts on the IPVA. Drivers can guarantee the maximum discount, which can reach 5%, on tax by attaching 150 tax documents to their CPF. To register, just access the NFG website or do it directly on the tablet or smartphone application.

