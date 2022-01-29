Santander (SANB11) and Cielo (CIEL3) open results season; BRF follow-on (BRFS3) and more highlights next week

(Bloomberg) — BRF (BRFS3) will offer 270 million shares of common stock in the offering, which can be increased by up to 20%. Citigroup is coordinating the transaction, which could raise around R$8 billion, and will have the price per share set on February 1. Santander Brasil (SANB11) and Cielo (CIEL3) open the balance sheet season for the 4th quarter of 2021 on the 2nd.

The week

31/January: Pricing per share offered by 3Tentos (TTEN3)

February 1: Definition of price per share offered by BRF

February/02: Santander Brasil and Cielo release 4Q21 balance sheet; Santander comments on the balance sheet on the same day in a conference call

03/February: Definition of price per share offered by Arezzo (ARZZ3)

February 03: Cielo comments on the balance sheet performance in a conference call

04/February: Eneva (ENEV3) gathers shareholders at the EGM to discuss the merger of Focus Energia (POWE3)

New round, IPO in the future

Brazilian fintech Creditas has raised US$260 million in a new investment round led by Fidelity Investments. The funding valued Creditas at US$ 4.8 billion, a value that was US$ 1.75 billion in the December 2020 round. likely on an American stock exchange, according to its founder and CEO Sergio Furio.

with medicine

CADE’s General Superintendence referred the purchase of Grupo Big Brasil by Atacadão from Carrefour for analysis by the court. The superintendence recommends the adoption of remedies as a condition for approving the deal. An agreement is already being discussed with the companies and involves the divestment of some self-service retail units, according to Cade’s statement.

for more diamonds

Lipari Mineração, the largest diamond producer in Brazil, plans to go public on TSX Ventures, a venture capital exchange in Toronto, Canada, as a way of raising funds to invest in a new deposit in Pará, in an acquisition in Angola. and in the diamond operation that it already controls in Bahia, said Valor citing the president of Lipari, Canadian Kenneth Wesley Johnson.

