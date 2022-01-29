Santos performances: João Paulo is the only one to stand out in defeat to Botafogo-SP | saints

John Paul: as well as in his debut against Inter de Limeira, he was the best on the field for Santos. He saved the team on at least three opportunities in the first half. In the second stage, it was not so required. It was not his fault for Botafogo-SP’s goal. Note: 6.5
Angelo: in the first game as a starter of the season and with the shirt number 11, the striker was one of Santos’ escape valves, alongside Lucas Braga. He tried to set up and created good opportunities, but he was very isolated, without support from the right side. Note: 6.5
Mark Guilherme: Despite having created a good chance of scoring in the first half, he had a poor performance in almost every match. Many times he held the ball, taking the speed of Santos’ game. Criticized by the crowd, he was eventually replaced by Léo Baptistão. Grade: 5.0
Ângelo during a match between Santos and Botafogo-SP, for the Paulista Championship — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC
See all the notes of Santos players:
- john paul [GOL]: 6.5
- Emiliano Velazquez [ZAG]: 6.0
Bruno Oliveira (MEC): 5.5
- Luiz Felipe [ZAG]: 6.0
- Eduardo Bauermann [ZAG]: 5.5
- madson [MEC]: 6.0
- Camacho [VOL]: 5.5
- Vinícius Zanocelo [MEC]: 5.5
Carlos Sanchez (MEC): 5.5
- Marcos Guilherme MEC]: 5.0
Léo Baptistão (ATA): 6.0
- Lucas Braga [MEC]: 6.5
- angelo [ATA]: 6.5
- Marcos Leonardo [ATA]: 5.5
