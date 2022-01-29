Santos performances: João Paulo is the only one to stand out in defeat to Botafogo-SP | saints

Abhishek Pratap 2 mins ago News Comments Off on Santos performances: João Paulo is the only one to stand out in defeat to Botafogo-SP | saints 0 Views

John Paul: as well as in his debut against Inter de Limeira, he was the best on the field for Santos. He saved the team on at least three opportunities in the first half. In the second stage, it was not so required. It was not his fault for Botafogo-SP’s goal. Note: 6.5

Angelo: in the first game as a starter of the season and with the shirt number 11, the striker was one of Santos’ escape valves, alongside Lucas Braga. He tried to set up and created good opportunities, but he was very isolated, without support from the right side. Note: 6.5

Mark Guilherme: Despite having created a good chance of scoring in the first half, he had a poor performance in almost every match. Many times he held the ball, taking the speed of Santos’ game. Criticized by the crowd, he was eventually replaced by Léo Baptistão. Grade: 5.0

+ Check out how the match went

Ângelo during a match between Santos and Botafogo-SP, for the Paulista Championship — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC

See all the notes of Santos players:

  • john paul [GOL]: 6.5
  • Emiliano Velazquez [ZAG]: 6.0
    Bruno Oliveira (MEC): 5.5
  • Luiz Felipe [ZAG]: 6.0
  • Eduardo Bauermann [ZAG]: 5.5
  • madson [MEC]: 6.0
  • Camacho [VOL]: 5.5
  • Vinícius Zanocelo [MEC]: 5.5
    Carlos Sanchez (MEC): 5.5
  • Marcos Guilherme MEC]: 5.0
    Léo Baptistão (ATA): 6.0
  • Lucas Braga [MEC]: 6.5
  • angelo [ATA]: 6.5
  • Marcos Leonardo [ATA]: 5.5

The Voice of the Fans - Isabel Nascimento: "I don't feel like rooting for Santos"

A Voz da Torcida – Isabel Nascimento: “I don’t feel like cheering for Santos”

+ Click here and learn all about Santos

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

What was Bloody Sunday, which marked conflict in Northern Ireland and turns 50

6 hours ago photo caption, Bloody Sunday leaves 13 dead and 15 injured in Northern …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved