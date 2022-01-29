São Bernardo x Palmeiras: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Paulista championship

São Bernardo and Palmeiras enter the field this Saturday, at 4 pm (GMT), at the Primeiro de Maio stadium, in São Bernardo do Campo, in a clash valid for the second round of the Paulista Championship. The ge accompanies in Real time – click here to access.

Bernô debuted beating Água Santa away from home, boosted by the great performance of the attacking trio formed by Silvinho, Paulinho Moccelin and Matheus Davó. The victory left the team in the lead of Group B, followed by Ferroviária, São Paulo and Novorizontino.

Palmeiras arrives packed for the match, with two wins in two games. It will be the penultimate appointment before the trip to the Club World Cup. Coach Abel Ferreira can make changes to the team for the match.

Header likely lineups

São Bernardo – Coach: Márcio Zanardi

Former coach of the Corinthians base, Márcio Zanardi should keep the team that beat Água Santa in the debut.

Probable lineup: Alex Alves; Lucas Ferron, Joílson, Mateus Salustiano and Igor Fernandes; Léo Gomes, Rodrigo Sousa and Silvinho; Matheus Davó, Paulinho Moccelin and João Carlos.

Embezzlement: Gionnotti and Renan Diniz (injured)

Probable São Bernardo vs Palmeiras

Palmeiras – Coach: Abel Ferreira

The coach has few absences. If he doesn’t spare athletes who played in the first two games, the tendency is that it will be a team very similar to the one that beat Ponte Preta last Wednesday.

Possible lineup: Marcelo Lomba, Mayke, Luan, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael, Gustavo Scarpa, Raphael Veiga and Dudu; Ron

Embezzlement: Weverton (Brazilian team), Gómez (Paraguayan team) and Kuscevic (Chilean team).

Palmeiras likely lineup for the game

header arbitrage