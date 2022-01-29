see how soon symptoms appear after contact with infected

Since the end of 2021, the numbers of new cases of Covid-19 are increasing in Brazil. This growth is mainly due to the new variant Ômicron, which has a greater capacity for contagion. With this situation, it is common for us to have some contact with someone who has tested positive for the disease.

In an article published for the John Hopkins Medicine website, epidemiologist Lisa Lockerd Maragakis comments that the incubation of the virus is classified as the time between infection and when symptoms appear. During this phase, you can pass the coronavirus on to someone else even if you don’t have symptoms.

The specialist explains that, in general, symptoms begin two to 14 days after infection. “That’s why if you suspect you’ve been exposed to someone with Covid-19, you should self-quarantine, watch for symptoms, and consider getting tested four or five days after exposure. That way, you can help prevent the spread of Covid-19.”

With the appearance of the first signs, the acute phase arrives, which lasts from one to two weeks in mild cases. The most common symptoms of Omicron are headache, runny nose, fatigue, sneezing, sore throat, cough and fever.

Learn how the coronavirus attacks the human body:

Measures if you come into contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19

The infectious disease specialist Maria Isabel de Morais Pinto, from the Dasa health network, says that, although the clinical conditions are not so serious now when they happen between vaccinated people, it is necessary to be aware of the possibility of transmission of the virus and, therefore, the most recommended is to perform an examination to confirm or rule out the suspicion.

The most suitable test for diagnosis is the PCR test, which must be done at least five days after contact with the infected person. “The circulation of the virus can reach others with less protection, either because they are not vaccinated or because of a poor immune system response”, explains the doctor.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an agency equivalent to Anvisa in the United States, the indication is to isolate yourself for at least five days after your last contact with a person who had Covid-19. With the appearance of symptoms, this period should be 10 days.

According to the CDC, if you test negative, you can leave the house, but you must continue to wear a well-fitting mask when you are around other people for up to 10 days after your last close contact with someone with Covid-19. The mask must have a high degree of protection, with the PFF2 model being the most recommended.

“If you test positive, you must self-isolate for at least five days from the date of your positive test if you have no symptoms. If you develop symptoms of Covid-19, isolate for at least five days from the date symptoms started. Avoid people at high risk of serious illness, nursing homes and other high-risk environments for at least 10 days.

Another important recommendation for anyone who has had contact with someone who is infected with the coronavirus is to avoid places where they cannot wear a mask, such as restaurants and gyms, for at least 10 days.

duration of symptoms

A British study carried out by the ZOE Covid initiative showed that 70% of those infected recover from the symptoms caused by Ômicron in seven days. In addition, 12% of people with the variant say they already feel better just a day after having the first signs of the disease. Regarding Delta, 44% had symptoms for up to seven days and 5% were better 24 hours later.