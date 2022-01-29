Self-tests should arrive at pharmacies in February

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) predicts that in February the covid-19 self-tests should already be approved and available for purchase in pharmacies. According to Anvisa’s Product Technology Manager, Leandro Rodrigues Pereira, the expectation is that the first registration requests will arrive as early as next Monday (31).

“Every request will be treated as a priority by the agency and we imagine that in February we will have a product approved on the market”, said Leandro in an interview with CNN Brasil after the agency authorized the sale of the self-test.

According to him, the self-test technology is already well known, so the development of this product is not complex, which indicates that the registration requests should not take long and there will be companies interested in the production.

The manager also informed that Anvisa has already been contacted by companies that are interested in selling the self-test. “We already have a team prepared to start dealing with these registration requests as soon as they arrive at Anvisa”, he said.

In the interview, Leandro Rodrigues Pereira also highlighted the importance of approving self-tests, even if a traditional test is still necessary to officially confirm the infection.