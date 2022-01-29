Shark that appeared on Saquarema beach is an adult ‘tiger shark’ weighing about 200 kg, analyzes biologist | Lakes Region

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

The image analysis (video above) was made by the biologist at the State University of Rio de Janeiro (UERJ), Izar Aximaff. According to the expert, the shark is an adult of 2.5 meters and weighs about 200 kg.

In the video, bathers appear surprised and awed to have seen a shark for the first time, and so closely.

“The tiger shark is a large shark that can reach about 5 m in length and weigh almost a ton, inhabiting tropical and warm temperate waters in all oceans. Although it can swim for long distances, it is often associated with coastal environments, especially in shallow waters, where it is regularly caught in fisheries along the entire Brazilian coast”, explains Izar.

The biologist also says that the Galeocerdo cuvier is a large top predator, having a varied diet. It feeds on other sharks and rays, crustaceans, molluscs, fish, snakes, turtles, birds and mammals such as sloths, armadillos, and in rare cases attacks on humans can occur.

“The species also consumes carcasses, which is why it is considered a scavenger, feeding on carrion. Several curious objects have already been found in its stomach, such as cans, plastics, plates, pieces of sofa and several others”, said the biologist.

Izar Aximoff recalls that the threats to the species are persistent and include fishing and impacts on the coastal zone, particularly in estuaries and their surroundings, which constitute breeding and nursery areas.