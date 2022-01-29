Singer Joni Mitchell announces departure from Spotify in support of Neil Young

Joni Mitchell said last Friday, the 28th, that he would remove his song from Spotifyjoining the Neil Young in its protest against the streaming service for its role in providing a platform for vaccine misinformation Covid-19.

Mitchell, an esteemed singer and songwriter of songs like “Big Yellow Taxi”, and whose historic album “blue” has just turn 50, posted a brief statement on its website saying it would remove its music from the streaming service. “Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives,” she wrote. “I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue.”

His statement adds fuel to a small but growing backlash against Spotify, with few major artists speaking out but fans commenting widely on social media. The debate also raised questions about how much power artists wield to control the distribution of their work and the always thorny issue of freedom of expression online.

Spotify withdrew Young’s song on Wednesday, two days after he posted an open letter calling for its removal as a protest against “The Joe Rogan Experience”, the most popular podcast on the platform, which has been criticized for spreading misinformation about the coronavirus and vaccines.

He did so after a group of hundreds of scientists, professors and public health experts asked Spotify to pull an episode of Rogan’s Dec. 31 show that featured Dr. Robert Malone, an infectious disease expert. The scientists wrote in a public letter that the program promoted “various falsehoods about Covid-19 vaccines.”

Mitchell is the first major artist to follow Young, after a few days of speculation and rumors on social media.

Young and Mitchell have a deep history together. Both are Canadians who helped lead the singer-songwriter revolution in southern India. California in the late 1960s and 1970s.

On Spotify, Mitchell is listed as having 3.7 million monthly listeners, with two of her songs – “Big Yellow Taxi” and “A Case of You” – receiving over 100 million streams.

Tech rivals have also attacked the controversy, with SiriusXM restarting a Neil Young channel and Apple Music calling itself “the home of Neil Young”.

In a statement on his website on Friday, Young reiterated his objections to Rogan’s podcast and took a look at Spotify’s sound quality. He also said he supports free speech.

“I support freedom of expression. I was never in favor of censorship,” she said. “Private companies have the right to choose what to profit from, just as I can choose not to have my music support a platform that spreads harmful information.”/TRANSLATION ANA LOURENÇO