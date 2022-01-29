Son of Faustão takes presenter by surprise and reveals intimacy on TV

João Guilherme Silva, son of presenter Fausto Silva, left his father disconcerted when he revealed information about the communicator’s intimacy during last Tuesday’s edition (25) of Faustão na Band. The co-host of the talk show revealed that his father made a gaffe during a family vacation trip to a beach on New Year’s Eve.

“We went to spend New Year’s Eve on the beach, this one [Faustão] took a fall, the light in the house went out, it was crazy”. Surprised by the son’s speech, the Band contractor ended up explaining how the unusual situation happened. “It’s just that there was no light, I went upstairs. And Serginho Groisman didn’t wait around if I was going to serve him something and I didn’t,” explained the presenter in a joking tone.

Faustão took the opportunity to scold the heir on national television. “Go to Cátia Fonseca’s program to tell these things. You have no business, every day you deliver a family here, did you notice? Nelson Rubens take it to RedeTV! this guy”, fired the former presenter of Domingão do Faustão (1989-2021).

It was the second time in a week that Fausto Silva made fun of João Guilherme during the Band’s daily program. On Monday (24), the veteran wanted to know from his eldest son if he learned to kiss on the mouth during the period he lived in Switzerland to study. “Did you learn to kiss there or here [no Brasil]”, asked the communicator.

“The best place to learn is Brazil, there’s no way! I’ve met many girls from abroad, but we always come back and like the Brazilian, there’s no way”, replied the 17-year-old. “Shit,” replied Fausto Silva in a good-natured way.

Son of Faustão assumes relationship with model 16 years older

The eldest son of presenter Fausto Silva, João Guilherme Silva, 17, surprised his followers on social media by taking up a relationship with model Schynaider Moura, 33. The co-host of Faustão in the Band published photos with the blonde on a beach and left fans and celebrities piqued with curiosity. The top model left only heart emojis in the comments.

“You beautiful ones!”, said presenter Sabrina Sato, from Record and GNT. “Beautiful”, commented the actress Camila Queiroz, who will be in the edition of Faustão in the Band this Monday (24). “Congratulations, brother!” wrote Lucas Evangelista. “That it? Are you dating?”, asked Leo Picon, brother of Jade Picon, who is confined to the house of Big Brother Brasil22. “Congratulations to you!”, wished journalist Rafael Pessina.