Stay on top of possible changes in the 2022 IR

The income tax declaration has new rules at the beginning of the year. Now in 2022, some changes include changing the exemption limit, in addition to reducing the tax amount. See what the IR changes should be this year.

The IR is an obligation not only of formal workers, but also of self-employed professionals and individual microentrepreneurs (MEI). For this, it is necessary to check the criteria of the Federal Revenue Service.

IR changes

People who had income above R$ 28,559.70 last year need to declare the IR. Or who has received income above R$ 40 thousand. As well as those who had possession of goods with values ​​above R$ 300 thousand.

These are already rules that apply from previous years. However, some changes concern 2022. For example, the increase in the exemption limit from BRL 1,903.98 to BRL 2,500.

Thus, more people should be free from the obligation to declare the IR. Which, according to the Federal Revenue, should reach more than 5.5 million Brazilians.

Another change is in the simplified declaration, that now the 20% discount cannot exceed R$ 10,563.60. Before, the limit was BRL 16,754.34.

For 2022 there should also be a change in the tax amount, which should be lower. Another change is that profits and dividends will be taxed at source.

The charge for updating the value of the property in the declaration should also be lower. The rate dropped to 5%. Thus, in the face of all these changes, taxpayers need to stay tuned when making the 2022 IR statement.

All steps are done online, directly on the Federal Revenue website. Taxpayers who fail to meet deadlines may have problems with the IRS.