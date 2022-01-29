Steam Promotion has Sims 4 at R$19, FIFA 22 and over 20,000 PC games – Games – Tecnoblog

Steam kicked off its annual Lunar New Year promotion last Thursday, with more than 20,000 PC games on offer. Successes like the Sims 4, FIFA 22, Horizon Zero Dawn, Resident Evil Village and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim can be purchased at a discount of up to 90%, until February 3 at 15:00 (Brasília time). Check out the highlights of the promotion below.


Steam’s Lunar New Year Sale ends on February 3 (Image: Handout/Valve)

for the fans of the Sims 4, Lunar New Year promotion is one of the best times to buy life simulator. With a discount, the game costs only R$ 19.08. Some additional content packs, such as Seasons, cats and dogs and To workcan also be found at special prices.

Steam’s best selling game at the moment, FIFA 22 it is coming out for R$ 99.60 in the Lunar New Year promotion. You can also buy the edition for R$ 139.60 Ultimate Launch, which comes with 4,600 FIFA Points — used to purchase athlete packs in Ultimate Team mode. It is worth mentioning that EA Play subscribers can test FIFA 22 for 10 hours before purchasing.

Horizon Zero Dawn is also cheaper, going for R$ 100. The Steam version is the Complete Editionwhich includes the base game, the expansion The Frozen Wilds and special equipment for the protagonist Aloy. This is a good chance to beat the game before the sequel is released. Horizon Forbidden Weston February 18, on PS4 and PS5.

2021 release, Resident Evil Village can be purchased for R$ 89.99. The game still comes with the license for multiplayer Resident Evil Re:Versewhich comes out sometime in 2022. Other Capcom titles are also on sale, such as The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, Devil May Cry 5 and series games Monster Hunter.

Closing out the highlights of Steam’s Lunar New Year sale, the new Anniversary Edition of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is costing R$ 107.40. This version follows the Special Edition of the base game, as well as several Creation Club mods, such as quests, dungeons, bosses, weapons, spells and more new content for the RPG.

In addition to the above highlights, Steam’s Lunar New Year sale has over 20,000 PC games at a discount. In the table below, the technoblog separated the best offers on the platform, with their prices and discount percentages. Check out:

GameCurrent priceDiscount
age of empires 4BRL 179.9910%
Assassin’s Creed OdysseyBRL 44.9975%
Back 4 BloodBRL 167.9940%
Batman: Arkham CollectionBRL 29.9985%
BlasphemousBRL 14.4975%
HeavenlyBRL 9.2575%
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane TrilogyBRL 7550%
Cyberpunk 2077BRL 99.9550%
Days GoneBRL 119.9440%
DayZBRL 71.9940%
dead by daylightBRL 19.9950%
dead cellsBRL 28.4940%
Death StrandingBRL 71.7070%
Death’s DoorBRL 37.4625%
Deep Rock GalacticBRL 28.9950%
Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami ChroniclesBRL 209.9930%
Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + VergilBRL 89.9925%
Elysium diskBRL 30.1960%
Don’t Starve TogetherBRL 9.5166%
Dragon Ball FighterZBRL 29.9880%
Dying Light Enhanced EditionBRL 29.9960%
Euro Truck Simulator 2BRL 9.9975%
F1 2021BRL 82.1767%
FIFA 22BRL 99.6060%
Forza Horizon 5BRL 224.1010%
Guilty Gear -Strive- Deluxe EditionBRL 134.9925%
hadesBRL 30.8635%
Halo: The Master Chief CollectionBRL 51.6060%
Hell Let LooseBRL 73.0333%
Hollow KnightBRL 13.9950%
Horizon Zero Dawn Complete EditionBRL 10050%
It Takes TwoBRL 99.5050%
Jump ForceBRL 19.9990%
left 4 dead 2BRL 4.1380%
Mass Effect Legendary EditionBRL 149.5050%
Metal Gear Rising: RevengeanceBRL 12.4975%
Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive EditionBRL 24.7575%
Microsoft Flight Simulator Game of the Year EditionBRL 199.9620%
Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of RuinBRL 118.7934%
Mortal Kombat 11BRL 31.9980%
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4BRL 22.3177%
New WorldBRL 56.6125%
No Man’s SkyBRL 64.9950%
Ori and the Will of the WispsBRL 42.5767%
phasmophobiaBRL 25.1010%
planet coasterBRL 16.3980%
raftBRL 24.7833%
Red Dead OnlineBRL 55.9950%
Red Dead Redemption 2BRL 119.5050%
Resident Evil 2BRL 35.9960%
resident evil 3BRL 38.9970%
Resident Evil VillageBRL 89.9950%
Risk of Rain 2BRL 35.9940%
Ruined King: A League of Legends StoryBRL 55.9920%
RustBRL 62.6333%
Sea of ​​ThievesBRL 60.2933%
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – GOTY EditionBRL 99.9550%
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen OrderBRL 73.6363%
Stardew ValleyBRL 19.9920%
Street Fighter V: Champion Edition + Season 5 Premium Pass BundleBRL 114.5240%
Stumble GuysBRL 8.2950%
subnauticaBRL 28.9950%
Tales of AriseBRL 187.1125%
terrariaBRL 9.9950%
The Elder Scrolls OnlineBRL 18.4570%
The Elder Scrolls Online: BlackwoodBRL 70.9167%
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary EditionBRL 107.4060%
The ForestBRL 13.2965%
The Great Ace Attorney ChroniclesBRL 89.9925%
the Sims 4BRL 19.0888%
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year EditionBRL 19.9980%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six SiegeBRL 23.9960%
undertaleBRL 5.9970%
ValheimBRL 28.4925%

Ethics Notice: When you click on an affiliate link, the price does not change for you and we receive a commission.

