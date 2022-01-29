Steam Promotion has Sims 4 at R$19, FIFA 22 and over 20,000 PC games – Games – Tecnoblog

Steam kicked off its annual Lunar New Year promotion last Thursday, with more than 20,000 PC games on offer. Successes like the Sims 4, FIFA 22, Horizon Zero Dawn, Resident Evil Village and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim can be purchased at a discount of up to 90%, until February 3 at 15:00 (Brasília time). Check out the highlights of the promotion below.



Steam’s Lunar New Year Sale ends on February 3 (Image: Handout/Valve)

for the fans of the Sims 4, Lunar New Year promotion is one of the best times to buy life simulator. With a discount, the game costs only R$ 19.08. Some additional content packs, such as Seasons, cats and dogs and To workcan also be found at special prices.

Steam’s best selling game at the moment, FIFA 22 it is coming out for R$ 99.60 in the Lunar New Year promotion. You can also buy the edition for R$ 139.60 Ultimate Launch, which comes with 4,600 FIFA Points — used to purchase athlete packs in Ultimate Team mode. It is worth mentioning that EA Play subscribers can test FIFA 22 for 10 hours before purchasing.

Horizon Zero Dawn is also cheaper, going for R$ 100. The Steam version is the Complete Editionwhich includes the base game, the expansion The Frozen Wilds and special equipment for the protagonist Aloy. This is a good chance to beat the game before the sequel is released. Horizon Forbidden Weston February 18, on PS4 and PS5.

2021 release, Resident Evil Village can be purchased for R$ 89.99. The game still comes with the license for multiplayer Resident Evil Re:Versewhich comes out sometime in 2022. Other Capcom titles are also on sale, such as The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, Devil May Cry 5 and series games Monster Hunter.

Closing out the highlights of Steam’s Lunar New Year sale, the new Anniversary Edition of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is costing R$ 107.40. This version follows the Special Edition of the base game, as well as several Creation Club mods, such as quests, dungeons, bosses, weapons, spells and more new content for the RPG.

In addition to the above highlights, Steam’s Lunar New Year sale has over 20,000 PC games at a discount. In the table below, the technoblog separated the best offers on the platform, with their prices and discount percentages. Check out:

Game Current price Discount age of empires 4 BRL 179.99 10% Assassin’s Creed Odyssey BRL 44.99 75% Back 4 Blood BRL 167.99 40% Batman: Arkham Collection BRL 29.99 85% Blasphemous BRL 14.49 75% Heavenly BRL 9.25 75% Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy BRL 75 50% Cyberpunk 2077 BRL 99.95 50% Days Gone BRL 119.94 40% DayZ BRL 71.99 40% dead by daylight BRL 19.99 50% dead cells BRL 28.49 40% Death Stranding BRL 71.70 70% Death’s Door BRL 37.46 25% Deep Rock Galactic BRL 28.99 50% Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles BRL 209.99 30% Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + Vergil BRL 89.99 25% Elysium disk BRL 30.19 60% Don’t Starve Together BRL 9.51 66% Dragon Ball FighterZ BRL 29.98 80% Dying Light Enhanced Edition BRL 29.99 60% Euro Truck Simulator 2 BRL 9.99 75% F1 2021 BRL 82.17 67% FIFA 22 BRL 99.60 60% Forza Horizon 5 BRL 224.10 10% Guilty Gear -Strive- Deluxe Edition BRL 134.99 25% hades BRL 30.86 35% Halo: The Master Chief Collection BRL 51.60 60% Hell Let Loose BRL 73.03 33% Hollow Knight BRL 13.99 50% Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition BRL 100 50% It Takes Two BRL 99.50 50% Jump Force BRL 19.99 90% left 4 dead 2 BRL 4.13 80% Mass Effect Legendary Edition BRL 149.50 50% Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance BRL 12.49 75% Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Edition BRL 24.75 75% Microsoft Flight Simulator Game of the Year Edition BRL 199.96 20% Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin BRL 118.79 34% Mortal Kombat 11 BRL 31.99 80% Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 BRL 22.31 77% New World BRL 56.61 25% No Man’s Sky BRL 64.99 50% Ori and the Will of the Wisps BRL 42.57 67% phasmophobia BRL 25.10 10% planet coaster BRL 16.39 80% raft BRL 24.78 33% Red Dead Online BRL 55.99 50% Red Dead Redemption 2 BRL 119.50 50% Resident Evil 2 BRL 35.99 60% resident evil 3 BRL 38.99 70% Resident Evil Village BRL 89.99 50% Risk of Rain 2 BRL 35.99 40% Ruined King: A League of Legends Story BRL 55.99 20% Rust BRL 62.63 33% Sea of ​​Thieves BRL 60.29 33% Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – GOTY Edition BRL 99.95 50% Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order BRL 73.63 63% Stardew Valley BRL 19.99 20% Street Fighter V: Champion Edition + Season 5 Premium Pass Bundle BRL 114.52 40% Stumble Guys BRL 8.29 50% subnautica BRL 28.99 50% Tales of Arise BRL 187.11 25% terraria BRL 9.99 50% The Elder Scrolls Online BRL 18.45 70% The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood BRL 70.91 67% The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition BRL 107.40 60% The Forest BRL 13.29 65% The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles BRL 89.99 25% the Sims 4 BRL 19.08 88% The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition BRL 19.99 80% Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege BRL 23.99 60% undertale BRL 5.99 70% Valheim BRL 28.49 25%

Ethics Notice: When you click on an affiliate link, the price does not change for you and we receive a commission.