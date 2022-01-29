STF sends PGR a request for an investigation against Queiroga

Minister Gilmar Mendes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), sent a request for an investigation against the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, to the Attorney General’s Office. The reason is the sequence of instabilities in the folder’s data systems since the end of last year.

The procedure responds to a request from PT. In the party’s assessment, statements by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) against the adoption of restrictive measures amid the advance of the ômicron variant in the country “lead to suggest that the blackout in the Ministry of Health’s computerized systems may be a political action aimed at hiding the real health situation existing in the country”.

Folder systems were targeted by hacker attack in early December last year. Since then, the government has had difficulties in disclosing information about vaccination and the number of infections and deaths from covid-19.

The petition’s rapporteur, Minister Gilmar Mendes, had earlier this month criticized the flaws in the federal government’s system. “The health blackout makes it impossible to face the pandemic”, he wrote on his Twitter profile.

The practice, in the STF, is that requests such as the one presented by the PT are forwarded to the PGR, which must assess whether it requests investigations.

The re-establishment of systems for updating epidemiological bulletins should be treated as a priority. For weeks, states and municipalities have faced difficulties in reporting cases of contamination and hospitalization. THE #ApagaoNaSaude makes it impossible to face the pandemic — Gilmar Mendes (@gilmarmendes) January 10, 2022

Prevarication and sanitary infraction

For PT congressmen, the ministry violates the public administration’s duty of transparency, provided for in the Federal Constitution.

In the lawsuit filed with the STF, the parliamentarians claim that Queiroga committed crimes such as malfeasance, which consists of delaying or failing to perform duties to satisfy interests outside the common good.

Signed by deputies Reginaldo Lopes (MG), Gleisi Hoffmann (PR), Alexandre Padilha (SP) and Bohn Gass (RS), the petition also cites a possible violation of a preventive health measure — a practice of violating authorities’ determinations, aimed at preventing the spread of diseases.