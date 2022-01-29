Storm Ana leaves at least 88 dead in southern Africa; VIDEO records trail of destruction | World

At least 88 people died after the passage of Tropical Storm Ana in Mozambique, Malawi and Madagascar, the country’s authorities said on Friday (28).

Since last week, heavy rains have hit several countries in the southern region of the African continent, leaving a trail of destruction wherever they went. See the VIDEO above.

Regional governments still assess damage and look for victims.

1 of 4 Residents watch a car that was washed away after Tropical Storm Ana hit Malawi, January 26, 2022 — Photo: Eldson Chagara/Reuters Residents watch a car that was washed away after Tropical Storm Ana passed through Malawi, January 26, 2022 – Photo: Eldson Chagara/Reuters

In Madagascar, where at least 48 people were killed by landslides, Storm Ana added to the rain that had already hit the region on January 22.

Ana touched down in Mozambique two days later and at least 20 people died, according to the authorities’ most recent report.

2 of 4 House destroyed by landslide in Madagascar on January 26, 2022 photo — Photo: Alexander Joe/AP House destroyed by landslide in Madagascar on January 26, 2022 — Photo: Alexander Joe/AP

In Malawi, 20 people died – but authorities are still searching for more victims. The storm also affected Zimbabwe, but there are no reports of fatalities so far.

“This storm is a stark reminder that the climate crisis is a reality,” Maria Luisa Fornara, UNICEF’s representative in Mozambique, told Reuters news agency.

The region has been repeatedly hit by severe storms and cyclones in recent years, destroying homes, infrastructure and crops and displacing large numbers of people.

3 of 4 People take a chance amid flooding in Malawi in January 26, 2022 photo — Photo: AP Photo People take a risk amid flooding in Malawi in January 26, 2022 photo (Photo: AP Photo)

Forced to leave their homes

According to initial estimates, tens of thousands of houses have already been damaged, bridges have collapsed and some vehicles and their passengers have been swept away by the river.

In Madagascar, at least 130,000 people were forced to flee their homes. In the capital Antananarivo, gyms and schools have been turned into emergency shelters.

In northern and central Mozambique, Ana destroyed 10,000 homes and dozens of schools and hospitals, as well as knocking out the power grid.

4 of 4 People climb on overturned vehicle during Storm Ana in Malawi in January 26, 2022 photo — Photo: AP Photo People climb into an overturned vehicle during Storm Ana in Malawi in January 26, 2022 photo.

Another storm approaches

Another storm, dubbed Batsirai, is now traveling towards the east coast of Africa as communities are still trying to recover from the ravages of Ana.

Experts say storms are becoming stronger and more frequent as waters warm due to climate change, with rising sea levels also making low-lying coastal areas vulnerable.

The French meteorological agency said Batsirai posed no immediate threat on Friday, however it said the evolution of Batsirai’s intensity and trajectory remained uncertain.