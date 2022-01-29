Study shows that booster vaccine reduces risk of death by Ômicron by 95%

+



In the UK, three shots of the vaccine reduced the risk of death from Covid-19 by 95% (Photo: Getty Images)

At the United Kingdom, three vaccine injections reduced the risk of death from Covid-19 by 95% in those age 50 and older during the variant outbreak omicron, according to an early study that showed immunity from vaccination well resisted the worst effects of the disease even among older adults who are most at risk.

The analysis, done by the UK Health Safety Agency, offers a glimpse into how effective Omicron death vaccination is in a highly reinforced population. In December, the UK government rushed to offer boosters for everyone aged 16 and over, expanding a campaign that until then only applied to people aged 50 and over and people with certain health conditions, the report said. dow jones.

At Russia, officials reported that Russia’s state coronavirus task force on Friday recorded 98,040 new infections in the last 24 hours – another historic high for the country that, in recent weeks, has faced its biggest outbreak of contagions in the pandemic.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that “it is obvious that this number is higher and possibly much higher” because “many people do not get tested” and have no symptoms. Peskov noted that Russia’s numbers are “much lower than in Western European countries than in the US, so it cannot be ruled out that they will grow further,” the report said. AP.

According to the website of European Medicines Agency, the EMA Human Medicines Committee (CHMP) recommended granting a conditional marketing authorization for the oral antiviral drug Paxlovid (PF-07321332/ritonavir) for the treatment of covid-19. The applicant is Pfizer Europe MA EEIG. The Committee recommended the authorization of Paxlovid for the treatment of covid-19 in adults who do not need supplemental oxygen and who are at increased risk of the disease becoming severe.

Paxlovid is the first orally administered antiviral drug recommended in the EU for the treatment of Covid-19. It contains two active substances, PF-07321332 and ritonavir, in two different tablets. PF-07321332 works by reducing the ability of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes coronavirus) to multiply in the body, while ritonavir prolongs the action of PF-07321332, allowing it to stay longer in the body at levels that affect the multiplication of the virus.

At the Japan, the government said on Friday it would follow up on the World Health Organization (WHO) investigation into employee complaints about racism and abuse by a high-ranking Japanese official at the agency, but denied that it had improperly received confidential vaccine information. his.

According to Associated Press, WHO officials alleged that doctor Takeshi Kasai, the top director of the UN health agency in the Western Pacific, engaged in unethical, racist and abusive behavior, undermining their efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic, according to a complaint. internal presentation presented last October. Kasai denied the allegations.