Study triggers regenerative growth of frog legs

posted on 01/27/2022 20:42



It’s 18 months until the leg regenerates – (credit: POUZIN OLIVER)

Talking about regenerative medicine in humans is still very uncertain, according to experts. However, research involving African clawed frogs from Tufts University and the Wyss Institute at Harvard University in the United States comes close to what experts estimate for regenerative medicine for humans.

The study, published in the journal Science Advances, demonstrated a way to trigger growth in adult frogs that lacked one leg — and naturally lacked that ability.

In the place where the limb does not exist, a silicone cap, called the BioDome, was placed, containing a silk protein gel loaded with the five-drug cocktail. Each of these drugs served a different purpose, including containing inflammation, inhibiting collagen production that would lead to scarring, and stimulating new growth of nerve fibers, blood vessels, and muscles.

The combination and bioreactor provided a local environment and signals that shifted away from the natural tendency to close the limbless site towards the regenerative process. It takes 18 months for the leg to regrow in place.

In the first few days after treatment, they detected the activation of molecular pathways that are normally used in a developing embryo to help the body take shape. Activating these pathways allowed the burden of tissue growth and organization to be handled by the limb itself, similar to how it occurs in an embryo, rather than requiring ongoing therapeutic intervention over the many months required for limb growth.

Result



The recreated leg was almost fully functional. The new limbs had extended bone structure with features similar to the bone structure of a natural limb, a richer complement of internal tissues (including neurons), and several “fingers” grew from the limb’s end — albeit without the support of the underlying bone.

In addition, the regenerated limb was able to be moved and responded to stimuli such as the touch of a rigid fiber. The frogs were also able to use their leg to swim, moving like a normal frog would.

“The fact that it took only a brief exposure to the drugs to start a months-long regeneration process suggests that frogs and perhaps other animals may have dormant regenerative capacities that can be triggered,” says Nirosha Murugan, one of the authors of the paper.

The cocktail used in the study, the researchers say, is a significant milestone for frog limb restoration and suggests that further exploration of combinations of drugs and growth factors could lead to regenerated limbs that are even more functionally complete with normal fingers. , membranes and skeleton, for example.