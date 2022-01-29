Summer of Soul – Review

It was the summer of 1969, the same time the hippies rolled in the mud of Woodstock and that man reached the moon. But for much of the black and Hispanic population who lived in New York City, those days were marked by another event that took over a park in Harlem. For six straight weekends, the venue saw (and heard and danced with) some of the biggest names in American black music at the time, such as Steve Wonder, Nina Simone, BB King, Sly and the Family Stone, Gospel choirs, Motown names, jazz and blues and Latino groups from the Caribbean side of the neighborhood.

I had never heard of Harlem Cultural Festival? Do not blame yourself. Understand why there was (more) this erasure of black and Latin culture by watching the spectacular documentary Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), directed by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson. Yes, now the music producer, DJ, composer and journalist can update their CV by putting in bold letters the work of Filmmaker, with a capital “C”.

Questlove takes over 40 hours of footage made by Hal Tulchin and is not restricted to just showing the shows that took place in northern Manhattan in the late 1960s. In addition to an exceptional work of restoring the material, it presents the participating artists, the context from which they came up to that moment and their importance. in that scenario. And it punctuates all this with characters who lived through those days, whether on stage or in the audience, fashion, the cultural and revolutionary moment – the assassination of Martin Luther King, the Vietnam War, people from the Black Panther Party guarding the event. , etc.

The atmosphere was not that of a festival as seen today, with a VIP floor and selfies to be seen on social media. On the contrary, everything there was free for the public, who huddled together looking for the best view wherever they went. Children, old people, people wearing suits were side by side with others wearing the colors and textures of Africa. Everyone liked it in their own way. As one of the interviewees recalls: “it was the biggest sunday barbecue ever”.

The film, which was already available online to subscribers of telecine, now arrives in cinemas in Brazil. His career began at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, where he won the Jury and Audience awards in the documentary competition and accredits him as a potential candidate for the 2022 Oscars. as Best Editing and even Best Film, because while teaching, it also entertains, excites and makes you think. Summer of Soul it’s one of the best things you’ll see this year.