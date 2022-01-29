Tadeu Schmidt celebrates photo of Silvio Santos at Globo

Tadeu Schmidt is increasingly comfortable in front of “BBB 22” (TV Globo). After getting confused with the date of the party and changing the day of the week, he commented on the presence of Silvio Santos in the photos of Tiago Abravanel, grandson of the presenter and new leader of the program.

You wanted to know about the family photo, right? It’s there”.

Afterwards, a VT showed Tiago entering the room and highlighted the presence of the almighty SBT, a broadcaster traditionally seen as the ‘enemy’ of the great global. And the public on social media, of course, was also excited by the presenter’s comment and giggle.

The appearance of Silvio Santos on the program, by the way, is the icing on the cake of an interaction that began on social networks, when the official profile of SBT on Twitter commemorated the moment of the Abravanel family member. Globo’s profile responded and even Boninho joined the conversation.

Tiago’s leadership was conquered after a double test that the brother won along with Pedro Scooby and was a reason for controversy for an alleged error raised by the fans of the program.