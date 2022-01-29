Tadeu Schmidt stuttered when he announced a photo of Silvio Santos at BBB22

news summary:

Photo of Silvio Santos was placed in the leader’s room

Tadeu Schmidt even stuttered when announcing the presence of the SBT owner on the reality show

Tiago Abravanel is the leader of the week

Silvio Santos “entered” Globo. And it was thanks to Tiago Abravanel, who became the leader of the week at BBB22 and took over the room most desired by the confined. And as usual, photos of the family were placed in the place, and the owner of SBT is there in one of the portraits. Tadeu Schmidt even stuttered when showing the photo in the live edition on Friday (28).

“You wanted to know about the family photo, right? It’s there”, said the presenter, with a huge smile on his face.

Tiago took over the leader’s room at dawn on Friday (28) after winning the race with Pedro Scooby. Upon arriving at the scene, he was thrilled to see the photos of his family.

In the room, all Xepa members could see the moment when the actor looked at the photos and made a point of showing the portraits to the other participants.

When he pointed out Silvio Santos, the brothers got excited and there was even someone who did an imitation of the voice of the owner of SBT.

Leader of the week

Yesterday’s program also showed Tiago Abravanel talking with Arthur Aguiar and Jade Picon in the leader’s room about the formation of the next wall.

He has already made it clear that his main nomination option this week is Rodrigo Mussi, but he did not rule out other possibilities, all from Pipoca.