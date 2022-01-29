Ten films that teach about financial education – Behavior – Estadão E-Investidor – The main financial market news

Most Brazilians have difficulty organizing finances. This is what a survey carried out by the CNI (National Confederation of Industry) shows. According to the study, only 32% of the population spent less than they received or saved in the last year. But learning to take care of finances doesn’t have to be boring, nor difficult – and some movies can help you in this mission.

To learn about the subject in an alternative way, Thaine Clemente, Strategies and Simplic Executive, fintech personal credit, suggests that “in addition to conventional ways, we can learn finance in a lighter way, with books, internet videos and movies that can teach about finances. educationfinancial”.

Therefore, the E-Investor brings a list of 10 films that help to understand the universe of finance. See below:

1. Pursuing Happiness

Inspired by real events and with actor Will Smith as the protagonist, the film portrays the life of an unemployed man who struggles to survive and give his son a dignified life after being abandoned by his wife and evicted from his apartment. accept an unpaid internship to show your professional potential.

The narrative assumes that, even in moments of extreme difficulty, it is necessary to focus on goals and have a lot of willpower to achieve them, showing that even with little money and a child to raise, it is possible to save and focus expenses on needs.

2. The Wolf of Wall Street

A classic for those who like content about the financial market, the feature shows the story of an ambitious stockbroker who gets rich quickly in an illicit way, representing a dark side of Wall Street, the American stock exchange, and bringing reflections about immoral and illegal financial strategies. Leonardo DiCaprio is the protagonist and Martin Scorsese is the director of the feature film.

3. Too Big to Break

To address the political power of corporations and their economic dimension, the film narrates, from the point of view of Henry Paulson, US Treasury Secretary, the saga to try to avoid the failure of the American bank Lehman Brothers. During the negotiations, top financial leaders sought a private solution involving investment bankers and members of Congress to preserve the company.

4. The Big Bet

For those interested in learning more about financial market, the feature is a great recommendation. The story portrays a financial expert who finds problems in the real estate market and anticipates the 2008 crisis, investing money and realizing his theory, which was seen as absurd. Also, the production explains some investment market terms that can help beginners.

5. Becky Bloom’s Consumer Delusions

The comedy film was based on a series of books that tell the story of a woman who is addicted to shopaholics. Full of humor, we can follow the madness of the protagonist who spends much more than she needs, bursts credit cards, and, as a consequence, his professional and personal life is completely affected.

The film teaches us the importance of being cautious, thinking about even basic expenses, and, whenever possible, saving money.

6. Quants – The Alchemists of Wall Street

Again talking about the North American financial market, this time a documentary draws attention for telling the story of specialists – such as mathematicians, physicists and programmers – hired on Wall Street to try to mathematically unravel the financial system, creating models to define the values ​​of financial securities and account for their risks.

7. Till Luck Do Us Part

Brazilian comedy portrays a dream of many Brazilians: winning the lottery. The film shows valuable lessons about financial education, about basic needs, excess of luxury, and, above all, about the importance of having professional support to take care of so much money.

8. Living on a Dollar

Documentary that portrays the trip of four friends to Guatemala, where they face hunger on a budget of just one dollar a day. The idea was to make people aware of the true statistic of over 1 billion people in the world living in extreme poverty and surviving on just one dollar a day.

9. The Man Who Copy

Another box office success of Brazilian cinema, which perfectly portrays the situation of many workers frustrated by being poorly paid.

Lázaro Ramos’ character, like many Brazilians, works hours and hours a day dreaming of a raise or a “miracle”. To increase income, he has the “brilliant” idea of ​​printing his own money. Can you imagine what happens?

10. Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

This film also brings the narrative of a simple boy, with serious financial difficulties, and who deals with violence and misery in India.

With the opportunity to participate in a TV show competing for grand prizes, 18-year-old Jamal seeks to answer questions based on his life experiences, and everyone is surprised by the result. inícia then distrusts the boy’s honesty, who needs to prove his honesty.



