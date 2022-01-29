The Amstel Angel Trial begins at BBB 22; accompany | real time

“You are going to throw the ball under this metallic bar that you can see there to the right of you. And try to hit the hole in our tulip garden. We have holes worth 2 points that end with “I am dutch yeast”, and we have holes worth 1 point, labeled “I am pure malt” and “I am Amsterdam”. Therefore, each round, each player can score 2 points, 1 point or no points. We will play 5 rounds, at the end of the fifth round, whoever has the most points is the Angel of the week. If we have a tie in the last round: kill kill. We will do an extra round with tied players to see who has the highest score. If the tie persists, another extra round with the tied parties until the Angel of the week who will win 10 thousand reais is consecrated. Whoever is left behind, beware: it is not to be discouraged. There’s always something up for grabs“.