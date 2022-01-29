The Amstel Angel Trial begins at BBB 22; accompany | real time

In the Provódromo of the house of BBB 22, the randomly selected prisoners start playing the Amstel Angel Test.
The brothers play in the following order: Rodrigo (1), Naiara Azevedo (2), Arthur Aguiar (3), Lucas (4), Linn da Quebrada (5), Maria (6), Vinícius (7), Brunna Gonçalves (8) ), Paulo André (9), Jade Picon (10), Douglas Silva (11), Eliezer (12), Bárbara (13), Natália (14), Jessilane (15).
The Amstel Angel Trial begins at BBB 22; accompany — Photo: Minuto a Minuto – BBB
“You are going to throw the ball under this metallic bar that you can see there to the right of you. And try to hit the hole in our tulip garden. We have holes worth 2 points that end with “I am dutch yeast”, and we have holes worth 1 point, labeled “I am pure malt” and “I am Amsterdam”. Therefore, each round, each player can score 2 points, 1 point or no points. We will play 5 rounds, at the end of the fifth round, whoever has the most points is the Angel of the week. If we have a tie in the last round: kill kill. We will do an extra round with tied players to see who has the highest score. If the tie persists, another extra round with the tied parties until the Angel of the week who will win 10 thousand reais is consecrated. Whoever is left behind, beware: it is not to be discouraged. There’s always something up for grabs“.
Naiara Azevedo: 0 points.
Linn da Quebrada: 0 points.
Brunna Goncalves: 0 points.
Linn da Quebrada: 1 point.
Brunna Goncalves: 0 points.
Linn da Quebrada: 1 point.
Brunna Goncalves: 2 points.
Linn da Quebrada: 1 point.
Brunna Goncalves: 1 point.
Linn da Quebrada: 0 points.
Brunna Goncalves: 2 points.
As Bárbara is the only participant who can tie with Rodrigo and take the race, Tadeu warns that she will be the last to play this round. Jessilane, who would be next, makes a release.
At the end of the fifth round, Rodrigo and Bárbara have 7 points. Therefore, they will compete in knockout rounds to find out who takes the Trial. The same happens with the competition’s “lanterns”, Natália, Jade Picon and Vinícius, who compete to see who will get rid of the Monster’s Punishment.
The “lanterns” of the competition, Natália, Jade Picon and Vinícius, compete to see who will get rid of the Monster’s Punishment — Photo: Minuto a Minuto – BBB
Monster’s Punishment tiebreaker:
Natália scores 1 point, and the dispute continues between Vinícius and Jade Picon.
Bárbara and Rodrigo compete in the Prova do Anjo — Photo: Minuto a Minuto – BBB
