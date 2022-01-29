‘The Masked Singer Brasil’: see looks by Ivete Sangalo, Tatá Werneck and Taís Araujo | fashion & beauty

check out spoiler and style trends.
Tatá Werneck with a colorful look for The Masked Singer Brasil — Photo: Globo/Disclosure with Art by Isabella Pinheiro
You stylists Juliano Pesoa and Zuel Ferreira, who wear Tatá Werneck, talked about the actress’s season bets.
“It’s been a lot of fun, like everything we do with her. Tatá is brilliant and creative, it’s a constant exchange of ideas. In addition to presenting, she is an actress and is increasingly passionate about fashion. We exchanged a lot of looks research, new brands and designers”
“Tatá values pieces with quality cuts and innovative design. We have a series of beautiful looks for the season. In addition to vibrant tones, there are more neutral and black ones. All with a lot of shine, perfect finish and modern materials. They are smart, humorous and even sexy looks. Many of them come straight from the catwalks to the program”, summarize the fashion professionals.
Taís Araujo with a bronze tube for The Masked Singer Brasil — Photo: Globo/Disclosure with Art by Isabella Pinheiro
Taís Araujo bets on a strapless tube with a lace-up and corset-like cut. Highlight for the accessories: chains with sparkles on the neck and arm. The actress wears long, voluminous hair.
Ivete Sangalo with a black and white look for The Masked Singer Brasil — Photo: Globo/Disclosure with art by Isabella Pinheiro/Gshow
Ivete continues in the glitter and feather combo, which has been pleasing the famous. Yes, she bets on open sandals with tights (Isn’t that the character Blanche from ‘Verdades Secretas 2’ dictated the trend?).
Eduardo Sterblitch and Priscilla Alcantara in the second season of The Masked Singer Brasil — Photo: Globo/Disclosure with art by Isabella Pinheiro/Gshow
Priscilla Alcantara invests in a red ensemble. Roberta Miranda wears sneakers to break the formality of the look. Rodrigo Lombardi and Eduardo Sterblitch adopt the tones of Rio’s summer: blue and white for a fresh look.
Eduardo Sterblitch at The Masked Singer Brasil — Photo: Globo/Disclosure with art by Isabella Pinheiro/Gshow
Roberta Miranda combined shine with sneakers for The Masked Singer Brasil — Photo: Globo/Disclosure with art by Isabella Pinheiro/Gshow
Rodrigo Lombardi with a practical look for The Masked Singer Brasil — Photo: Globo/Disclosure with art by Isabella Pinheiro/Gshow
