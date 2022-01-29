‘The More Life, the Better!’: Celina will be expelled from the mansion after a fight and a shack | come around

the mansion of Monteiro Bragança lives in a climate of war. All because of Celina’s (Ana Lucia Torre) eternal involvement with Rose (Bárbara Colen). And this time, things got ugly! In “ The More Life, the Better! “, the psychoanalyst will (once again) sabotage her son’s marriage and he will find out everything. But now the doctor will take a radical attitude.

Remember what Celina did:

☑ Guilherme put a bug in Rose’s bag to spy on her and found out that she had an affair in the past with Neném (Vladimir Brichta).

Guilherme (Mateus Solano) and Nunes (Cridemar Aquino) follow the car of Rose (Bárbara Colen) and Neném (Vladimir Brichta) – 'The More Life, the Better!'

☑ Rose told all about her past and insisted that Guilherme not end the relationship.

Rose surprises Guilherme by telling about her story with Neném

☑ Guilherme let love speak louder and gave marriage a new chance.

Rose and Guilherme have a romantic morning

☑ Guilherme remembered that the wire was still in Rose’s bag and asked Celina to take it out. But the psychoanalyst left the object there and hoped her daughter-in-law would find it.

Guilherme argues with Celina

☑ Rose found the wiretap and suspected Guilherme. But Daniel (Tato Gabus Mendes), in order to help the couple’s relationship, lied and said that it was Celina who wired her up to spy on her.

Celina opened the game to Guilherme and said that she didn’t take the bug out of Rose’s bag on purpose. Furious, and determined to keep the peace in his relationship with Rose, he will decide to keep his mother away from his marriage. In other words, the psychoanalyst must pack her bags and leave the mansion.

“You two can’t live under the same roof anymore,” the doctor will say.

Guilherme (Mateus Solano) says it's better for Celina (Ana Lucia Torre) to leave the house – 'The More Life, the Better!'

Dissatisfied, Celina goes to say she missed the stop. But Bill will kindly kiss his mother and ask her to leave the house – just for a while.

Celina (Ana Lucia Torre) refuses to leave her son's house – 'The More Life, the Better!'

Later, when everything seemed resolved, Celina will stand up and say in front of the whole family:

“I’m not moving out of this house at all!”

Impatient, Rose will give a warning:

“If you don’t turn out for good, you’re going to turn out bad!”

Rose will open her mother-in-law’s wardrobe and pack all the clothes into a suitcase. Celina will go after and begin to provoke the ex-model: “If it weren’t for so much guilt at the notary’s office, she wouldn’t be so angry with me. Adulterous!” Rose will go after Celina, but Daniel and Guilherme will separate the two.

Rose (Bárbara Colen) loses patience with Celina (Ana Lucia Torre) and packs her mother-in-law's bags – 'The More Life, the Better!'

With no way out, Guilherme will reinforce the request to his mother. But this time, with all rigidity:

“You need to get out of this house. And it’s now.”

