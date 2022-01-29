The party started with Rust

Another party started at “BBB 22” (TV Globo)! After waiting for a proof of the angel, the brothers will sexting with a show by singer Ferrugem at the house.

Before being released to the party, the participants received a message from Neymar Jr. “Today is about having fun. So enjoy a lot and the party is open”.

However, as soon as they went outside, the delay for Ferrugem’s appearance drew attention on social media and several users commented on the matter.

When it was announced as an attraction, the singer received an unusual request on social media. Fans, who are rooting for the romance between Jade Picon and Paulo André, asked the singer to send a hint to the duo. When disclosing the information that he would be at the BBB today, several followers asked Ferrugem to help them with the possible couple.

The singer then responded to fan requests: “Leave it to me”, he commented with a laughing emoji and another winking. In addition, in a statement sent by Globo, the musician shared which are the main hits that will play.

“I made the repertoire with great affection. There is my new song, ‘Cachorrinho’, in addition to others that I presented at ‘Ferrugem Em Casa’. And, of course, the hits that cannot be missed: ‘Pirata e Tesouro’, do Tambor’, ‘Aclimatize'”, he says.