The Queen’s Gambit: Netflix Sued for Defamation; understand!

According to what the international press has learned, former chess player Nona Gaprindashvili is filing a lawsuit against Netflix alleging defamation. According to her, her name would have been mentioned inappropriately in one of the episodes of the miniseries. The Queen’s Gambit (The Queen’s Gambitin the original), released in 2020 on the streaming platform.

In fact, last Thursday (27), Virginia A. Phillips, the district judge who was in charge of the case, refused the request to close the lawsuit because she considered the allegations well founded.

Netflix’s defense, however, tried to argue that the miniseries consisted of a work of fiction, resorting to a constitutional amendment, and that the writers’ general objective was simply to carry out a simple acknowledgment of the existence of Nona Gaprindashvili.

“Netflix does not cite, and the Court is not aware of, any case that precludes claims of defamation for the portrayal of real people in fictional works,” the judge said.

“The fact that the miniseries is a work of this nature does not absolve the platform from liability for defamation if all elements of defamation are present,” she wrote.

“An average viewer could easily interpret the dialogue in question, according to the author. [do processo] claims, as ‘a belittling of her accomplishments’ and ‘carrying the stigma that women carry a badge of inferiority’, which the fictional character Harmon, but not the author, could overcome,” Phillips said at her trial.

Understand the case involving The Queen’s Gambit

In one of the sequels to the miniseries, set in the late 1960s, there is an allegation that Nona Gaprindashvili had never faced men during her career as a chess player.

At the age of 80, however, the personality contested the dialogued lines on Netflix, remembering that at that time he had already participated in competitions with more than 50 men.

In this way, Gaprindashvili felt that there was an attempt to diminish his achievements and even considered the comments seen in the miniseries as sexist and derogatory. It is worth noting that she was the first woman to receive the title of Grand Master of Chess in 1978.

The Queen’s Gambit became one of Netflix’s most successful miniseries, racking up 62 million views in its first few days of airing. Perhaps also because of this detail, Judge Virginia A. Phillips noticed some inconsistencies in the defense’s arguments and judged Gaprindashvili’s request as plausible.

