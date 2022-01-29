Three symptoms that are often the first signs of Omicron

The Omicron variant causes a variety of symptoms such as fever, malaise, and body pain. Not everyone feels the same way, many do not even manifest something. However, what has caught the attention of doctors and patients are three signs that are usually the first indications of infection by the variant of the coronavirus.











© Dishant_S/istock

Woman infected with omicron variant of covid-19 disease showing symptoms of severe headache and discomfort





According to researcher Irene Peterson, professor of Health Epidemiology at University College London, among the approximately 20 symptoms caused by Omicron, a runny nose and headache are the most common.

The doctor points out that they can also be symptoms of many other infections, but also of covid, and advises patients who suffer from these symptoms not to dismiss them as a common cold and get tested.

In addition, scratchy throat is also a strong indication of Omicron contamination, which was not reported before with other variants.

These symptoms are explained because the new strain affects the upper respiratory tract (nose, throat and trachea) more than the lung. The highest concentration of virus is in this region. And that’s why the runny nose happens. This is a way for the body to eliminate harmful microorganisms, such as viruses and bacteria, from the nasal cavity.

Do you have symptoms?

It is important that, when presenting any flu-like symptoms, a test or isolation is carried out until the infection is ruled out.

According to the researchers, with Ômicron, it takes less time for a person to develop symptoms, as well as less time for them to start passing the virus on.

The US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says mounting evidence suggests that transmission of covid-19 usually occurs one to two days before symptoms start and for two to three days afterward.

See too: Omicron symptoms: how long after exposure do they appear?

See too: When does a person with covid transmit the virus the most?

See too: Experts list two new unusual symptoms of Omicron