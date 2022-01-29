Tiago Abravanel emerges from ‘conchinha’ with Arthur; husband counters

Fernando Poli, husband of Tiago Abravanel, who is confined to “BBB 22” (TV Globo), reacted when he saw a video in which actor Arthur Aguiar appears on the lawn of the house and gives Tiago a “shell hug”.

Arthur asks his colleague: “I’m going to cuddle here. Fê won’t be jealous, will he?”.

The brother, then, replied, affectionately: “Oh, I miss a little spoon. Baby, it’s all right, okay?”.

Fernando, in turn, appeared sucking his thumb, lying down and hugging a cardboard totem with the image of her husband.

BBB22: Fernando Poli reacts to seeing Tiago Abravanel with Arthur Aguiar
released peck

Recently, Fernando Poli allowed Silvio Santos’ grandson to kiss other Big Brother Brasil 22 participants, but with one condition: he cannot go to the duvet with anyone.

Lígia Abravanel, Tiago’s sister, spoke about the rule in an interview with “Space do Muka” on Twitter last night.

Lígia also said that Tiago is critical of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and intends to defend the LGBTQIA+ cause in reality. Ligia added that one of her brother’s biggest dreams is to win an endurance test: “He knows people will doubt him because he’s fat.”

