Tiago Abravanel emerges from ‘conchinha’ with Arthur; husband counters

Fernando Poli, husband of Tiago Abravanel, who is confined to “BBB 22” (TV Globo), reacted when he saw a video in which actor Arthur Aguiar appears on the lawn of the house and gives Tiago a “shell hug”.

Arthur asks his colleague: “I’m going to cuddle here. Fê won’t be jealous, will he?”.

The brother, then, replied, affectionately: “Oh, I miss a little spoon. Baby, it’s all right, okay?”.

Fernando, in turn, appeared sucking his thumb, lying down and hugging a cardboard totem with the image of her husband.

Image: Playback/Instagram

released peck

Recently, Fernando Poli allowed Silvio Santos’ grandson to kiss other Big Brother Brasil 22 participants, but with one condition: he cannot go to the duvet with anyone.

Lígia Abravanel, Tiago’s sister, spoke about the rule in an interview with “Space do Muka” on Twitter last night.