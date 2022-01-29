Tiago Abravanel’s husband reacts to his husband’s spoon with Arthur Aguiar

Tiago Abravanel kisses her husband, Fernando Poli. Photo: Manuela Scarpa/Brazil News

Fernando Polihusband of Tiago Abravanel, had an unusual reaction when he saw a video of his spouse on BBB 22. The content shows Arthur Aguiarcompanion of the actor in the group Camarote in the reality, in the lawn of the house giving a “hug of conchinha” in the grandson of Silvio Santos.

At the time, Arthur asks: “I’m going to be spooning here. Fê won’t be jealous, right?”, to which the actor and presenter replied: “Oh, I miss a spoon. , OK?”.

The images were widely commented on social networks and reached Fernando, who took a photo in response to the reality show.

Lying on the floor, sucking his thumb and hugging a cardboard totem with the image of her husband, Fernando Poli posted the image with the caption “E Eu…”, amusing internet users.

Although Arthur Aguiar’s gesture with Tiago Abravanel was very affectionate and without ulterior motives, right in the first days of reality, the presenter’s husband said in interviews that he released his husband to kiss other men in the house, but with one condition: that kisses just be smacks. “Just a peck, a technical kiss. No romance”, said the visual producer in an interview with the magazine “Contigo”.

Tiago and Fernando have been married for six years, but the relationship only became public in early 2020. In a conversation with Felipeh Campos, the actor explained that the reason for keeping the marriage out of everyone’s eyes was an “exacerbated preservation”. He also stated that Fernando is completely inserted in his social circles.

“Fernando has been participating in family events for a long time. He went to Patrícia’s and Renata’s wedding, on my grandfather’s (Silvio Santos) birthday. It was never a family issue. He was always present in my family’s life,” he said.