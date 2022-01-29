Tiago Leifert and Daiana reveal that their daughter has eye cancer

Tiago Leifert and Daiana Garbin used social media, this Saturday (29/1), to reveal that the couple’s daughter, little Lua, 1 year old, has a rare cancer in her eyes.

According to the couple’s testimony, the cancer, which is called retinoblastoma, was discovered in October 2020 – the date on which Tiago Leifert left Globo, claiming, at the time, personal problems.

In the video, the presenter states that he and Diana did not want to make the fact public, in order to maintain the family’s privacy. However, they found it important to disclose the information to parents who are experiencing the same case.

“We’ve been at this for 4 months and we wondered if we should talk about it. As you know, we are very discreet in our personal life, but after the last chemo from Lua, we changed our opinion a little”, said Tiago. The little girl has already faced four chemotherapy sessions, according to her parents.

“Knowing everything we know today and not sharing it with you who are taking care of a baby [seria errado]. All I would have liked most, four months ago, was to have access to a video teaching me about retinoblastoma. We are making this video to pass information. If we can get a couple to take a child to the ophthalmologist, sooner than we did, mission accomplished”, concludes the former BBB presenter.

Daiana Garbin informed that it was Tiago who first noticed something wrong with her daughter. According to her, the presenter noticed irregular movements in her daughter’s vision and insisted that the family seek medical attention. “It is very difficult to recognize, because it happens before the age of two or three. At that time, the child cannot express and the parents cannot find out,” she pointed out.