Time to bet! Mega-Sena draws R$ 36 million this Saturday

posted on 01/29/2022 06:00



Domingues Rodrigues plays at Mega twice a week – (credit: Eduardo Fernandes/CB/DA Press)

Accumulated for the fifth time, this Saturday’s Mega-Sena (29/1) can pay BRL 36 million. In contest 2448, held last Thursday (27/1), the numbers drawn were 18, 30, 32, 35, 40 and 48. Nobody got the six numbers right, but 53 bets marked the corner and received, each one, BRL 51,387.47. In the Federal District, a lucky man took home the amount of R$ 154,000 — three times the value of the corner — after doing a little feat on the Caixa app. Another player from Brasília, with a ticket made at Casa Lotérica Central da Sorte, in the Ponte Alta Norte sector, in Gama, won BRL 51,000. Another 3,500 midfielders marked the court and took R$ 1,102.51 each.

The next Mega-Sena draw will be held from 20:00, Brasília time. The single bet, six tens, costs R$ 4.50. Games can be played until 7pm this Saturday at any lottery shop, on the Loterias Online portal and on the Loterias Caixa app.

Not in the habit of betting often, military police officer Maurício Nogueira, 41, a resident of Taguatinga, reveals that he plays in the Mega-Sena only when it is accumulated. He highlights that one of his desires is to provide people close to him with a better life. “I want to travel all over the world, help with family money and also some friends,” he says. Even not being assiduous when it comes to lotteries, Maurício always uses the number 17, because according to the server, it represents luck.

plans

A resident of Luziânia, Domingues Rodrigues, 39, dreams of paying off his debts and buying a house for his family to get out of rent. “I want to take some people out of unemployment, provide sustenance and stability for them”, he adds. Working in a restaurant in the Southwest, he guarantees that, if he wins the award, he will invest in real estate and investments, so that he can have a guaranteed income for years to come. At least twice a week, trips to the lottery are guaranteed.

Dhyonatas Lopes, 32, says he likes to make the little surprise, in which the machine randomly chooses the tens. The public servant and resident of Samambaia already knows what to do if he takes the jackpot. “Of course I would give a car, one thing or another, but I wouldn’t give everything with a kiss”, he points out. If he is one of the lucky ones, he intends to leave the money in savings, so that his assets do not sit still. Traveling and helping the people he loves are also part of his plans as a millionaire.

*Intern under the supervision of Guilherme Marinho