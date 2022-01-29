Tourist catches shocking moment when lizard comes out of hotel toilet; watch and know outcome

One of those stories that look like a horror movie! When traveling to a popular destination like Thailand, people expect to find paradise landscapes, fun and culture, right?! In the case of British tourist Chantima Chairisuk, however, what she actually found was a huge lizard!

The traveler went through a hell of a problem last Friday (21), at a hotel in the province of Pathum Thani, a tourist region in Thailand. Chantima was about to use the toilet when she noticed ‘something strange’ moving. You can already imagine where this story will go, right?!

Worried, the woman asked her boyfriend, Jason Kingman, for help to check what was hidden in space. It was at this moment that, to the couple’s shock, a monitor lizard — a species native to Africa, Asia and Oceania, which has long necks, tails, powerful claws and well-developed limbs — emerged from inside the vessel’s pipe.

The monitor lizard can be violent when threatened and has glands that contain toxic substances but are not capable of killing an adult human. Fortunately, in the video, no attack takes place, but it is possible to see the reptile with its tongue out, emerging through the pipe in the toilet. Afterwards, the animal squeezes its entire body into the toilet to take a look around the environment. Relief! Just spy:

A group of British tourists staying in Thailand got quite a surprise when a monitor lizard began crawling into their bathroom from inside the toilet bowl! pic.twitter.com/SAxNZkMt3a — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 26, 2022

The ‘unusual visit’ didn’t last long – it was just three minutes in which the couple and the lizard stared at each other, before the creature left the place the same way it entered. In an interview with Metro UK, Jason admitted that it never crossed his mind that the movement in the bathroom was a reptile. “My girlfriend called me and said there was something dirty moving in the bathroom. I thought, ‘This is weird,’ but I never thought it was a lizard. I was quite surprised when I saw what it was.” said the man.

Chantima, meanwhile, revealed that she was about to use the bathroom when she saw the ‘mystery’ figure moving inside it. She left her phone recording what happened while she called her boyfriend for help. According to the tourist, she suspects that the animal was trying to escape from exterminators. “There were people outside spraying insecticide. I think the monitor lizard was trying to escape, so it hid inside our bathroom. He ended up leaving and didn’t hurt anyone.” she told.